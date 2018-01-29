Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Who says weekdays have to be boring? As the first month of 2018 winds down and February begins, Denver's arts community continues its proud tradition of providing world-class entertainment for fellow citizens at pauper-friendly prices. Classical music aficionados, comedy nerds, and neo-soul locavores in particular have reasons to celebrate as creators take to venues all over the Front Range. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week.

Faculty Tuesdays: Romance in Italy

Tuesday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado's music program is the school's gift to classical-music lovers, hosting world-class concerts week in and week out, and often several times per day. Though too few CU students take full advantage of Grusin Music Hall's thriving performance calendar, many of the campus venue's events are open to the public. Better yet, they're often free. Join faculty musicians Paul Erhard (double bass), Edward Dusinberre (violin) and David Requiro (cello) along with pianists David Korevaar and Hsing-ay Hsu for a romantic tour through the sounds of Italy. The centerpiece of the concert program is a pair of string duets by Italian composers , Gioacchino Rossini's "Duet for Cello and Double Bass in D Major" and Giovanni Bottesini's "Gran Duo for Violin and Double Bass." Also on tap are the Italian-inspired "Prelude and Tarantella" by Russian Composer Reinhold Gliere and the "Duo-ASTA for Double Bass and Piano" by Finland's Teppo Hauta-aho. Visit the CU Presents box office page to learn more. Viewers who can't make the trip to Boulder can also visit the same page to watch a live stream of the performance.