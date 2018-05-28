Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Memorial Day is here, and while we've already listed ways to enjoy your day off, the days beyond this holiday of remembrance offer plenty of free events to put on your calendar. From jazz and classical concerts presented by local musicians to arty parties and other extraordinary events, Denver's creative community continues to fight the ordinary. Keep reading for the five best free events (fine print notwithstanding) in Denver this week.

Mary Jean Massie

Lamont Jazz Ensemble

Tuesday, May 29, 7 to 9 p.m.

Dazzle

Support the next generation of talents while enjoying an evening of toe-tapping tunes as the University of Denver's Lamont Jazz Ensemble takes the stage at local hep haunt Dazzle. Expect the swinging sounds of the big-band genre as director Mike Marlier leads the skilled young players through a repertoire of crowd-pleasers. Admission is free for students with a valid ID, and $5 for everyone else. Visit Dazzle's box-office page for more details.

Serenity Forge

Opening Reception: Cyberscapes by Serenity Forge

Wednesday, May 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Though a few staunch traditionalists may still reject the notion, most artsy types have come to regard the medium of video-game design as the newest frontier of creative expression. That's particularly true of Boulder-based studio Serenity Forge, whose programmers endeavor to create a more meaningful gaming experience by challenging both players' skills and their perceptions. Serenity Forge games are also notable for their striking, otherworldly landscapes, particularly in games such as "Lifeless Planet," "The King’s Bird" and "Once Upon a Coma." Cyberscapes, an exhibit co-sponsored by Serenity Forge and Denver Botanic Gardens, showcases the immersive environments of these groundbreaking games, and proves conclusively — and beautifully — that video games are indeed art. The opening reception at 5:30 p.m. May 30 is free, as is the artist talk at 6:30 p.m., but the DBG asks you to RSVP to exhibits@botanicgardens.org. Find out more at the Denver Botanic Gardens events calendar.