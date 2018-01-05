Nerd Alert: Eleven of the Best Denver Geek Events of 2018

Nerds, you are far from alone. We are legion, both nationwide and right here at Mile High. Just look at the success of Denver ComicCon, the Zombie Crawl and the 1up arcade and bar on Colfax. The geeks have inherited the earth – or at least Denver. Want more evidence? Look at the 2018 calendar of major nerd-tastic events, and let your geek flag fly.

Hexacon

January 19 to 21

Ramada Plaza Denver North

10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn

Denver’s youngest geek-event is the newly christened Hexacon, which was created to showcase the best and brightest of tabletop joy, including board games, role-playing, miniatures and train games. In the deep winter, why not stay indoors in a comfy hotel ballroom and break out some games with friends both old and new?

It's not the size of the dice, it's how many natural 20s it rolls. Teague Bohlen

Genghis Con 41

February 15 to18

Hyatt Regency Aurora

13200 East 14th Place, Aurora

Billed as “the king of tabletop gaming conventions,” GenghisCon certainly reigns in terms of longevity. Now in its 41st year, it’s grown to be an impressive collection of gaming, miniatures, merchandise, and cosplay. When Westword covered its 40th anniversary last year, it was clear that this was an event that brought out the fun in February, and is well worth a roll of the dice.

EXPAND Who's into anime? This gal and her shoulder dragon bazooka. Danielle Lirette

Colorado Anime Fest

March 23 to 25

Renaissance Denver Stapleton

3801 Quebec Street

If you like anime—I mean if you really like anime—then Colorado Anime Fest is the con for you. Presented in association with the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival, this event combines Japanese cultural panels with martial arts, manga reading, and cosplay events that last the weekend. They also sponsor a different charity each year. In 2017, the event was successful in raising $5,000 for Urban Peak, a Denver nonprofit serving homeless youth.

EXPAND It's contractually mandated that there be a blue bear at every comic con within the city limits. Danielle Lirette

DINK Independent Comics Art & Expo

April 14 to 15

McNichols Civic Center

114 West Colfax

There's a reason why we selected DINK as "Best Comic-Con" last year; because it's the best little con in town that you may not have even heard of yet. And you should, because there's some seriously cool artists and their work, putting it out there not for the money and the fame, but for the love. (But they won't turn down the money or fame. Just saying.) Bonus: the International Championships of Dog Cosplay is scheduled to take place, and it's going to be a barn-burner. Worth the price of admission alone. My money's on Pug Vader.

Weird thing is, this dude isn't even cosplaying. Danielle Lirette

StarFest Denver

April 20 to 22

Marriot and Hilton Hotels

Denver Tech Center

Quick: Kirk or Picard? If you answered that question in any other way than “huh?” then you owe it to yourself to check out Denver’s preeminent science-fiction convention, StarFest. Covering everything from gaming to Dr. Who to Horror to comics to Klingons (and more!), the event is nearly around-the-clock and sure to represent the specific geekdom that you hold deep in your beautiful, nerdy heart.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, May 4

Time Warp Comics (and other comic shops around Denver)

3105 28th Street, Boulder

Warning: Just because it’s called “Free Comic Book Day” doesn’t mean that all comics are free for the day. Rather, it means that the proprietor of your friendly neighborhood comic shop has spent hard-earned funds providing fun comics created especially for the event – and those are the ones you can pick up just for showing up. It’s a great way to celebrate the medium; why not make a day of it, and pick up a few comics, have some lunch, and then take in the new Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War, not-so-coincidentally scheduled to release that same weekend. Now that’s one super-powered four-color day.

When a Stormtrooper and a Shadow Trooper really, really love each other... Danielle Lirette

Denver Comic Con

June 15 to 17

Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

The DCC is still going strong, now in its seventh year, and to the relief of a lot of fans, many of the complaints from the 2017 convention have been resolved for 2018. The event is back on Father’s Day (which makes for a pretty solid Dad weekend for those of us who prefer superheroes to belt sanders), and the convention itself is moving to the front of the house instead of doing its best from the back. And all the usual awesomeness will be in-place: from celebrity guests to artists both amateur and legendary to vendors with stuff, stuff, stuff…all that, and panels and cosplay galore? Too good to pass up.

EXPAND Someone always has to be the bard. Danielle Lirette

Myths and Legends Con/Westercon 71

July 4 to 8

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center

7800 East Tufts Avenue

This convention is based on the idea that “the only difference between Hercules and Harry Potter…is time.” What stories we tell today, in whatever medium, will be told in the future, and how? Will there be Whovian tales of hope and disaster? Histories of Hogwarts and all the students who passed through its hallowed halls? Maybe. Myths and Legends Con is designed to be a smaller, more intimate venue for fans and dreamers alike to share their ideas with each other, listen to the opinions of others, and share some fan-fellowship. This year MALCon is proud to host the 71st Westercon Regional Conference on Science Fiction and Fantasy as well. If you’ve been wanting to try Myths and Legends Con, 2018 is definitely the year to do it.

EXPAND I'm the best at what I do, and what I do is stand near the hotel fire escape map and point out the exits with my claws. Danielle Lirette

Rocky Mountain Con

September 29 to October 1

Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center

15500 East 40th Avenue

Comics! Games! Anime! Toys! And cosplay galore! It’s a bunch of loveliness wrapped up into one event. Originally started as a response to and benefit for the victims of the Aurora theater shooting, this community event has grown over the years, and some of the proceeds still go to help worthy local causes. Rocky Mountain Con is a great way to get your geek on and do something for the good of the community at the same time.

EXPAND Selfie time. Danielle Lirette

MileHiCon

October 19-21

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center

7800 East Tufts Avenue

The fiftieth anniversary of Denver's long-standing sci fi/fantasy convention has been running since 1969. It's an event totally worth keeping on your geek-schedule for the year, especially if you're a nerd of the literary stripe. The relative value of a nerd is usually, after all, measured by the sheer volume of his or her collection of books, both hardback, paperback, trade, and/or comic. Print media is dead; long live print media!

EXPAND It's a -1 to AC, but a +3 to Charisma. Greyloch at Flickr

DakuCon

November 9 to 11

Radisson Hotel Denver Southeast

3155 South Vaughn Way, Aurora

Remember when conventions were more aimed at the adult consumer and not at kids and families? The folks at DakuCon keep the old ways alive. This isn’t a nerdy EXXXOTICA, mind you, but the comics, games, and cosplay for this eighteen-and-up crowd certainly allow for something a little racier—chain mail bikinis, represent! Leave the kids at home and enjoy adults-only fandom as the days get shorter and the nights stretch out a bit. It’s one of the last local conventions of the year, folks: Eat, drink, game, dress up, and be merry.