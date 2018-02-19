Book It: Five Best Literary Events This Week

Deep in the heart of February, the days are still relatively short and the nights relatively cold, and there’s time —maybe too much time — for introspection. That could explain this week’s literary events, only one of which is a traditional book signing at a book store. The others are largely about philosophy in action, and all of them are worth the time. Expand your mind, people! Here are five solid ways to do it.

Peter Stenson, Thirty-Seven

Tuesday, February 20, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avnue

Denver’s own Peter Stenson appears at the Tattered Cover to read from and sign his dark and powerful new book, Thirty-Seven. Kirkus praises the book by calling Stenson “a more articulate, more empathic and more intelligent version of Chuck Palahniuk.” High praise — and a line that we imagine Peter Stenson would prefer we don’t repeat to Chuck Palahniuk.

Lisa Foster and Megan Feldman Bettencourt, The Heart and Mind of Forgiveness

Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m.

Voco Studio

3700 Franklin Street

Explore empowering insights and tangible tools for “shining in the aftermath of sexual violation” at this SHINE Soiree, part of an inspiring, educational and free monthly series that explores the whys and hows of forgiveness in a #MeToo world. With science, stories and memoir, founder Lisa Foster and Triumph of the Heart author Megan Feldman Bettencourt discuss how forgiveness, practiced in constructive ways, can be the key to thriving anew.

Warning: The grass may not be this green on February 23. saturnism at Flickr

Untitled: The Narrators

Friday, February 23, 6 to 10 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

Gather ’round and listen up at the Denver Art Museum’s second installment of the artist-led Final Friday project. Join local storytelling superstars as they unleash their creativity and let it run all over the museum like a big, intellectually aggressive and loquaciously entertaining dog. Might it hump the exhibits? Okay, that's taking the metaphor too far. Still, this is a great chance to experience the museum in an entirely new, awesome way.

EXPAND Charles Everett Pace Colorado Humanities

Meet Malcolm X

Saturday, February 24, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library

1498 Irving Street

Eminent national humanities and Chautauqua scholar Charles Everett Pace portrays Malcolm X, black Muslim minister and national spokesman for the Nation of Islam, as part of Colorado Humanities’ Black History Live Tour 2018. Finish out this year’s Black History Month with a fascinating look at this controversial, complex and respected figure in the Civil Rights Movement.

Terry Tempest Williams

Front Range Book Club: The Hour of Land, Terry Tempest Williams

Sunday, February 25, 1 to 3 p.m.

Hosted by Lighthouse Writers

1515 Race Street

It’s a new kind of book club, courtesy of the Rocky Mountain Land Library: a short-term club focusing on “life where the mountains meet the plains,” including an experiential component of some sort to put some physical consequence to the literary concept. This inaugural month’s offering is Terry Tempest Williams’s The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks, which the Los Angeles Review of Books says earned a place in the environmental canon alongside Thoreau, Stegner, Abbey and Dillard. And also, one would hope, The Lorax.

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.

