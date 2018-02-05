Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

The entertainment calendar is rife with opportunity for readers of all stripes. Are you a veteran or interested in military history from the perspective of the soldiers in service? Are you fascinated by both poems and biology, and just never had a way to combine the two? Are you a fan of the Beats, or have you ever been in love?

And if you just love books? Well, here’s a heaping helping of things for you to do.

Stories From Wartime

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Wednesday, February 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada

For over two decades, Regis University and its Center for the Study of War Experience has presented this discussion of the Stories of Wartime, including conversations between veterans and civilians about their various wartime experiences. This year, Regis is partnering with the Arvada Center in order to bring these important moderated talks to a wider and more public forum. The opening night on February 7 focuses on “The Combat Experience,” and is followed by similar presentations: “The Korean War and Its Legacy” on February 28; “Race, Gender, and the Military” on March 21; “The ‘Othering’ of Perceived Enemies” on April 11; and “The Complexities of Commemoration” on April 25. All sessions are free, but registration is required at the Arvada Center website.

Sort of makes you want to watch Watchmen again, doesn't it? Roxanna Schmidt

Mapping the Body: Poetry and Anatomical Art

Health Sciences Library Gallery

University of Colorado Denver, Anschutz Campus

Thursday, February 8, 6 to 8 p.m.

12950 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora

Students with CU Denver’s Creative Writing program pair up with original artwork from the modern anatomy program on the Anschutz Campus in an opening reception for an ongoing art and poetry installation called Mapping the Body. Come for the readings, original commemorative chapbooks and light refreshments, and stay for the interdisciplinary fun. The exhibit will continue through March 30, but get there quick, because the refreshments won’t last that long.

EXPAND Attending this show makes you officially 1.6 percent cooler. Andrea Gibson

Andrea Gibson, Take Me With You

Friday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Boulder’s popular slam poet and raconteur comes home to speak about and sign the book Take Me With You, which explores themes of love, gender, politics, sexuality, family and forgiveness. It’s Andrea Gibson's poetic examination of what it means to live, hurt and heal in the modern era. Also, while the title is a clear invitation, Gibson and the folks at Boulder Book Store ask that you please pay for the book (and get it autographed) before you take it with you.

EXPAND Because Neal Cassady was about nothing if not merchandise. Brandon Marshall

Ninth Annual Neal Cassady Birthday Bash Party

Mercury Cafe

Friday, February 9, 8 p.m.

2199 California Street

Join performers such as Neal Cassady’s daughter Jami Cassady and son Robert Hyatt, author Tom Mosley, and poets Ed Ward, Jennifer Dunbar Dorn, and Zack Kopp for a night of tribute and celebration of the literary and pop-culture giant. The David Amram Quartet will close out the night with a full set of jazz in honor of Denver’s self-described “unnatural son.” Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance at this link. Come on out and “sits and thinks,” or “sits and drinks,” or, you know, “just sits.”

No one doesn't like picture books. Putnam

Matt De Le Peña and Loren Long, Love

Saturday, February 10, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with this charming picture book from Newberry Award winning author Matt de la Peña and best-selling illustrator Loren Long. It’s not just a great idea for a kid in your life; a signed copy would be good for almost any romantic partner on your Valentine’s Day list, if indeed you have such a list. (And if you do, as long as you’re at Tattered Cover, you might want to look into books about conquering your fear of commitment.)