Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Remember when you were a kid and made a decorated mailbox for your desk in case the one kid from your class who you didn’t think was all that gross might give you one of the “cool” valentines that his parents bought for him for the obligatory school celebration of a holiday that’s supposed to be all about romantic love? Yeah, that was deeply weird, wasn’t it? Anyway, we proudly present you with four literary options that have nothing to do with relationships or love or sex or anything even slightly resembling Cupid. That fifth one…well, that one’s all on you, Valentino.

So here, five far better choices for your Valentine’s week than the latest soul-killing iteration of Fifty Shades of Grey. Ugh.

All latecomers to the company arrow-forming will be docked an hour's pay. Fillmore Press