Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

As we head into the first official days of spring, the world is starting to open up again. The grass is getting green, buds are appearing on trees, you realize that you have neighbors you haven’t really seen since October, and literary events are starting to blossom across Denver, too.

Much like the praise heaped upon author Luis Urrea’s book The House of Broken Angels (he's at the

Tattered Cover on March 23; keep reading for details), the literary scene in Denver is “a big, messy, warmhearted epic.” Here are the five best events on the calendar over the next week.

Corey Stiles, Grief Interrupted

Wednesday, March 21, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

No one escapes grief in their life, but the loss of a child is something that can only be understood by someone who’s lived through it. Is it possible for a parent to find joy and purpose in life after the passing of a young adult child? Corey Stiles, who lost her seventeen-year-old daughter to a car accident, has walked the path and emerged on the other side, ready to guide parents in similar situations through the sorrow and then reclaim their joy. She'll talk about Grief Interrupted: A Holistic Guide to Reclaiming Your Joy, a “personal healing retreat for mothers,” page by healing page.

Shawn Dougherty

Shawn Dougherty, Wake

Thursday, March 22, 5:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

This free, kid-friendly event celebrates Shawn Dougherty and her lush and lyrical picture book Wake, which focuses on a boy awakened in the quiet hours of the night to join Oak and Wood in the forest. It’s a whispered celebration of our bond with the natural world, filled with striking watercolor illustrations by Leah Busch.

Tim Bono, When Likes Aren’t Enough

Friday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Dr. Tim Bono was teaching psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St. Louis — but he wasn’t happy. His search for his own happiness led him to work in the field of positive psychology, and his courses helped students find the happiness that eludes so many of them (and us). This, in turn, led to his book When Likes Aren’t Enough: A Crash Course in the Science of Happiness. Begin the trip to your happy place at Tattered Cover LoDo.

BookBaby

Hali C. Broncucia, The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 24, 6 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Colorado author Hali C. Broncucia comes to BookBar to read from and sign her new novel, The Road Ahead, which traces the journey of a Colorado scientist during a worldwide viral epidemic that’s wiped out 99 percent of the global population. She begins her trek right here in Denver, trying to get to a purported vaccine developed in San Francisco. Like the path pioneers followed for the Gold Rush, the road is full of challenges, hardships and the promise of a better life at the end…if she can make it.



Luis Urrea, The House of Broken Angels

Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Pulitzer Prize finalist (for his nonfiction book The Devil’s Company) Luis Urrea appears at the Tattered Cover on Colfax to discuss and sign his new novel, The House of Broken Angels, a powerful portrait of a Mexican-American family and the American Dream. Entertainment Weekly called it “a big, messy, warmhearted epic…generous to the last breath.”



