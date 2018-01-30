Get Ready for the Super (Duper) Blue Blood Moon

Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime-(and-a-half) experience: Not only will there be a second blue moon of the month on January 31, but it will also be a super moon — one that appears 6 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than a normal full moon, because the moon will be at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. The next super blue moon won't be until next January.

And this super blue moon will coincide with a lunar eclipse, giving the moon a reddish color while it's in the earth's shadow, making it also a blood moon. That means that tomorrow's display is actually a Super Blue Blood Moon. The last time the Western hemisphere saw one of these was in 1866.

"For the first time in 150 years, this eclipse is of a ‘blue moon,’ which is the name given to the second full moon to occur in the same calendar month,” explains Andy Caldwell, astronomy and geology professor at Front Range Community College. “The moon won’t actually be blue, and the origin of the name is a bit of a mystery. However, a blue moon occurs roughly every two and half years, hence the phrase ‘once in a blue moon.'”