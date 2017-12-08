Weekend Warriors: Five Weekend Workouts

The weekend is coming, and it’s time to hit the barre. Workouts over the next few days include a donation cycling class and all-location open houses at OrangeTheory Fitness. Get ready to sweat.

Barre, Babes and Bubbles

Friday, December 8, 5:30 p.m.

Buti Barre at Fitrition

Join the Buti Barre for a booty-blasting workout followed by some bubbles this Friday night. After an hour at the barre, the instructors will provide all attendees with champagne. The workout is free for first-time guests and Fitrition members, and a $10 drop-in fee will apply for non-members. Visit Buti Barre’s Facebook event page for more information.

OTF is going all out this weekend. Orange Theory Highlands

All Out Open House

Saturday, December 9, 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness, All Colorado Locations

For one day only, every Colorado Orange Theory Fitness location will welcome members and non-members into their studios for free workouts, free food and other exclusive deals. Those interested in attending the all-day event can call the studio of their choosing and sign up for a workout throughout the day. Bringing a friend is encouraged. Visit the Orange Theory website for more information.

Ride before you fly for charity. High Ride Cycle

Ride and Fly Charity Ride

Saturday, December 9, 9 a.m.

High Ride Cycle

The two SloHi neighbors, High Ride Cycle and AIR, are teaming up for this charity-themed workout. For $30 you can get a full-body workout and a feel-good feeling as you sweat for the Humanity and Hope United Foundation. You’ll spend thirty minutes on the bike with High Ride Cycle, then transition to the air as you go directly next door to AIR. All proceeds will help purchase gifts for children in need in Honduras this holiday season. Visit the Facebook event page for more information or to purchase tickets.

EXPAND Get moving to help end child homelessness. EDX Crossfit

FitLo Passport Series: EDX Crossfit Class

Saturday, December 9, 9:15 a.m.

EDX Crossfit

FitLo Denver, the local company helping provide the "lowdown" on where to get fit in Denver, is partnering up with EDX Crossfit this weekend for a donation crossfit class. All levels of fitness are welcome to this Lafayette-based workout, and all proceeds from the class will go to Kettlebells4Kids, a nonprofit organization raising awareness about child homelessness in America. Donations are encouraged but not required for this class. Visit the EDX Crossfit Facebook event page for more information about Kettlebells4Kids or to sign up.

Bend before you booze. Aprés Yoga

Breathe, Bend & Brew

Sunday, December 10, 10 a.m.

Alpine Dog Brewing

Round off the weekend with Alpine Dog Brewing’s monthly Breathe, Bend and Brew session. Après Yoga instructor Kelsey Rose Brennan will lead participants through a flow yoga class before wrapping up the class with a signature microbrew from Alpine Dog Brewing. The cost for the class is $15 for the yoga session and one pint, though punch cards for any of Après Yoga's classes — which are taught at various breweries each weekend — can be purchased for $75 and redeemed for five classes and five pints. Visit Après Yoga Events online or on Facebook for more information.

