Weekend Warriors: Get That Heart Rate Pumping

Get ready to turn up the heat with heart-pumping cardio sessions this weekend. Whether you’re Wimberleaning into a workout or throwing your mat down on the Pepsi Center ice, there’s plenty to choose from when it comes to sweat sessions in Denver.

Wimberlean Weekend

The REBEL Workout

5 p.m. Friday, February 16, to 10 a.m. Sunday, February 18

Jason Wimberly, celebrity trainer and founder of THE WALL Fitness, is headed back to Denver this weekend for three days of excercise, booty shaking and mini band workouts at the REBEL Workout. Wimberly Weekend starts on Friday night with Hardcore Happy Hour, a variation of the trainer’s signature 1-2-3 Stack, which comprises ten minutes of core, twenty minutes of weights and thirty minutes on a spin bike. Friday’s class will finish with cocktails courtesy of WTRMLN WTR.

Wimberly Weekend continues with a mini-band workout Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in his Wimberlean class. Pilates and principles will be incorporated into this workout.

Wimberly will wrap up his weekend with the REBEL and a Sunday Funday circuit. This full-body workout will include post-class mimosas to help properly rehydrate the body.

Each workout is available for $25, but the purchase of all three classes includes a free Wimberly workout DVD. Visit the the REBEL’s website to sign up online.

EXPAND Join the dance party at the River. Pixabay

Free Community Dance Party

The River Yoga

Friday, February 16, 8:30 p.m.

The River may be known for its Vinyasa-style yoga practice, but this Friday night its instructors are ditching the mats in favor of the dance floor. Join the studio’s instructors for a free community dance workout starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening. This expressive workout is meant to unlock a “deeper sense of self awareness.” All are welcome; visit the River’s Facebook page for more information.

Faith Tattoo Gallery

Yoga for All Levels

Faith Tattoo Gallery

Saturday, 10 a.m.

With this list, we’ve given you yoga in breweries, on ice rinks and even up in the air, and now we’re suggesting that you unroll your mat on the floor of a tattoo gallery. Faith Tattoo Gallery is working with One Yoga Center and Healing to provide an all-levels yoga class this Saturday that will focus on breathing, relaxation and rejuvenation. This class is free, but a donation is suggested. A mat is required, as is arriving ten to fifteen minutes early to complete a registration form. Visit the Faith Tattoo Gallery Facebook page for more information.

Roller Derby New Recruits Bootcamp

Foothills Fieldhouse

Saturday, February 17, 12:30 p.m.

If you’ve ever watched Whip It and pictured yourself joining the ranks of a flat-track league, now’s your chance. The Rocky Mountain Rollergirls are holding a boot camp for new recruits this Saturday, and no experience is necessary. The camp will provide a wealth of information, from basic skating skills needed to get started in the sport of roller derby to the ins and outs of the Rollergirls.

Gear is required for this workout — think helmet, quad skates, elbow and knee pads, and mouth guard — but that can be borrowed if you let them know ahead of time. This boot camp isn’t required for the official Rocky Mountain Rollergirls tryouts (that's on March 3, and it's free), but it's encouraged. The cost of the camp is $25, and participants must be eighteen to skate. Sign up online here.

EXPAND Zen out on the Nuggets' Practice Court. Pixabay

Yoga Day with the Colorado Avalanche

The Pepsi Center

Sunday, February 18, 11 a.m.

Take a deep breath and prepare for an hourlong Vinyasa class followed by an afternoon with the Colorado Avalanche. Elyse Rousseau from Anahata Vinyasa will lead attendees through an all-levels practice beginning at 11:30 a.m. Check-in will take place promptly at 11 a.m., and the class will wrap up at 12:30 p.m., just in time for a face-off against the Edmonton Oilers. The cost of this fitness combo is $30, but each ticket will be loaded with $15 redeemable for food, drink or merchandise. Purchase tickets online here.

