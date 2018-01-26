Weekend Warriors: Get Moving With These Five Workouts

The snow has almost completely melted after last weekend's snowstorm, which means it's time to get out of the house and into the studio. This weekend offers plenty of opportunities to get onto your mat with free and cheap weekend workouts.



Free 5K Fun Run and Barre Class

The Bar Method Stapleton

Saturday, January 27, 9 a.m.

Bring your sticky socks and running shoes for this workout at the Bar Method Stapleton. To celebrate the opening of the Runner's Roost Stapleton, which is set to open in February, the running outlet and barre studio will host a 5K fun run combined with barre workouts. After the 3.2-mile run through Stapleton, the sweat session continues at the bar with a 45-minute Bar Express class. There will be coupons and Runner's Roost items for sale at the studio during this workout, as well. Visit the Bar Method Stapleton’s Facebook event page for more information.





EXPAND Release tension and your mind. Creative Commons 532 Yoga

Free Yoga and Mindfulness Class

Columbian Elementary School

Saturday, January 27, 10 a.m.

Strengthen the mind and body connection this Saturday morning at Columbian Elementary School. Staff from the Kali Institute will be leading a free yoga and mindfulness class to reinforce the idea of “healthy body, healthy mind.” The entire family is encouraged to attend this event, as free child care will be provided by the school. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat and water. Learn more about the Kali Institute on its website.

EXPAND Practice yoga at the Zoom In exhibition. Jay Vollmar

Restorative Yoga

History Colorado

Saturday, January 27, 9 a.m.

Put a spin on your yoga practice this weekend with yoga in History Colorado’s museum gallery. Restorative yoga offers an opportunity to reflect via deeply relaxing poses, and this practice will be led in History Colorado’s newest exhibition, Zoom In, which examines Colorado’s past, present and future. The hourlong class will be taught by Alina Hubchik of Samadhi Yoga Studio, and the cost is $15 for non-members of the museum. Visit the

History Colorado website to purchase tickets.

Get sweaty before you get to zen out. Titanium Fitness Center Facebook page

Titanium Fitness Fit and Flow

Titanium Fitness Center

Saturday, January 27, 6:30 p.m.

Join Titanium Fitness Center for a sweat and zen session before heading out Saturday night. The group fitness center is teaming up with Sound Off Colorado for a boot-camp-style class during the first thirty minutes of the event, followed by a thirty-minute yoga class to bring your heart rate down. Local vendors will be on site for the last hour of class, including Lifting the Dream and Muscle Sport International. The cost of this class is $15, and tickets can be purchased online via Facebook beforehand or at the door. Visit Titanium Fitness Center for more information.

Get flowing with Athleta and FitLo. Athleta Facebook Page

Free Yoga Flow and Wellness Mingle

Athleta Park Meadows

Sunday, January 28, 9 a.m.

Athleta ambassador and founder of FitLo Denver Tricia Olson will be leading a free yoga class in the Athleta at Park Meadows mall before introducing attendees to local Denver wellness partners and vendors. Yogis will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with studios and companies including Atherial Fitness, Boulder Running Company, Five Wellbeing Studio and Spa, Mind on Nutrition and more. This free class also includes activities, giveaways and refreshments. Visit eventbrite.com to register.