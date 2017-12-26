It's been a roller-coaster year for the arts community. More people are visiting major arts museums than ever, all while workaday artists and smaller galleries are being priced out of their homes. Labor politics have come front-and-center in the cultural discourse, and creatives have taken to politicking for their survival. In addition, both of Denver's largest art museums embarked on major renovations, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art endured major staff shakeups, and one of the city's most renowned artists died unexpectedly.

Arts lovers are mourning the people and places that have been lost while anticipating what's to come. Here are the ten biggest arts and culture stories of 2017.

1. DIY venues struggle after the Ghost Ship fire.

After Oakland's Ghost Ship fire, the end of 2016 was a disaster for DIY artists. Cities around the country shuttered underground spaces over safety-code compliance issues, often leaving their resident artists out in the cold. In Denver, Rhinoceropolis and Glob were the most prominent casualties. But the story doesn't end there. Convinced the City of Denver didn't do enough to support them, local artists organized under the banner Amplify Arts Denver in January. In response, the city launched the safe occupancy program, which officials tout as the first of its kind nationwide. The program gives owners and operators of unpermitted buildings a chance to work on safety compliance without necessarily facing eviction — a plan that Amplified has described as "deeply flawed." By December, the city had set up a $300,000 fund to help program participants bring their spaces up to code.