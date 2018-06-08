Denver's Commission on Cultural Affairs Seeking New Members

Denver Arts & Venues is giving residents the chance to weigh in on the future of arts and culture in the city.

Determining how arts and culture can shape the future of Denver is no small task. The role of arts in gentrification, the proliferation of street art, the future (or lack thereof) of DIY spaces, equity in funding, access to the arts, and the state of the city's arts plan, Imagine 2020, all top the list of issues on the table.

And while all of this provides ample fodder for armchair cranks to spout their gripes on social media, the City and County of Denver is giving residents the chance to weigh in on the present and future of arts and culture through the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs, a mayoral commission with up to 24 appointees.

The commissioners "oversee the 1% for public art program, serve as trustees of Denver’s cultural plan, IMAGINE 2020, advise on arts and cultural issues, and act as ambassadors to the community," according to the commission's website.