Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Who says weekdays have to be boring? That's certainly not the case in the Mile High City this week. The days ahead hold opportunities for readers to guffaw the night away at extemporaneous comedy, take in the world premiere of an exciting new composition, and explore the past and future of Denver's arts and cultural facilities. And all five of the following events are free!

A Night with the CU Wind Symphony

Monday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

Boettcher Concert Hall

The University of Colorado's acclaimed Wind Symphony will be in prestigious off-campus digs tonight as members convene for a free performance at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. With guest conductor Matthew Roeder at the helm, the forward-looking concert will champion new compositions and highlight the fine musicianship of the Wind Symphony players, particularly flute soloist Christina Jennings. The program features Joel Puckett's "Shadow of Sirius," the world premiere of Emily Cooley's "Unfamiliar Trees," and a tribute performance of David Maslanka's "Child’s Garden of Dreams" in honor of the late composer. Visit the CU Presents Box office page to learn more.