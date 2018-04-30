Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Who says weekdays have to be boring? That's certainly not the case in the Mile High City this week. The days ahead hold opportunities for readers to guffaw the night away at extemporaneous comedy, take in the world premiere of an exciting new composition, and explore the past and future of Denver's arts and cultural facilities. And all five of the following events are free!
A Night with the CU Wind Symphony
Monday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.
Boettcher Concert Hall
The University of Colorado's acclaimed Wind Symphony will be in prestigious off-campus digs tonight as members convene for a free performance at Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex. With guest conductor Matthew Roeder at the helm, the forward-looking concert will champion new compositions and highlight the fine musicianship of the Wind Symphony players, particularly flute soloist Christina Jennings. The program features Joel Puckett's "Shadow of Sirius," the world premiere of Emily Cooley's "Unfamiliar Trees," and a tribute performance of David Maslanka's "Child’s Garden of Dreams" in honor of the late composer. Visit the CU Presents Box office page to learn more.
Jaguar Morning Show: Out of the Sexpot & Onto Your Television!
Tuesday, May 1, 9 to 11 a.m.
Denver Open Media
A.M. news programs tend to hew pretty closely to the same formats and tropes, comforting their groggy viewers with familiarity and ritual, but Sexpot Comedy's Jaguar Morning Show is anything but familiar. Refracting typical features like aerobic workouts, commentary and weather and traffic reports through Jaguar's gleefully absurd lens, co-hosts Jay Gillespie and Andy Juett have been live-streaming their green screen-enhanced hijinx from Sexpot's humble offices, but they're ready for a bigger stage and a wider broadcast platform. And now, thanks to Denver Open Media, they have one. Join Juett and Gillespie bright and early at DOM's studios or tune in to channel 57 to watch crisp HD quality from home. Find more information on Jaguar's Facebook events page.
SCFD Free Day
Tuesday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Molly Brown House Museum
For thirty years, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District has helped preserve and promote organizations that provide Coloradans with opportunities for education, entertainment and enlightenment. Delve into local history at the home of one of Denver's most colorful characters, the "Unsinkable" Margaret Brown, as the SCFD partners with the Molly Brown House Museum for a day of free tours for residents of Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties, all part of the SCFD. The home, still appointed in Victorian finery and recently spiffed up by a restoration of the mansion's iconic stonework, is always worth a visit, but thrifty history buffs shouldn't miss this deal. Check the SCFD's events calendar for more details about this event, plus a schedule of other free days at museums all over the Denver area.
Ratio Comedy: Battle Royale
Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Every Wednesday, comedians and crowds fill Ratio's showroom, a venue that's equally adept at hosting concerts, trivia nights and comedy shows of every variety. One of Ratio Comedy's monthly staples, the Battle Royale, pits comic against comic in a bracket-style joke joust hosted by Andrew Bueno and Xander Kreed. The rules dictate that each performer must generate three minutes of extemporaneous riffs based on a topic assigned mere days before the show. See who claims victory in this punchline-filled war of wits as local comics Grayson Nite, Joshua Masek, Jeremy Pysher, Kacy Dahl, Zach Welch, Natalia Kvalem, Brandy Bryant and Cody Spyker attempt to out-jest and outlast their competition. Visit Ratio Comedy's Facebook events page for more details.
Altered by Bryan Christiansen
Thursday, May 3, 6 to 8 p.m.
Visions West Contemporary
Harking back to humanity's pre-agricultural ancestors, artist Bryan Christiansen adopts a hunting and gathering approach to finding the raw materials for his work: a slightly morbid menagerie of larger-than-life beasts, skullptures (pardon the pun) and meticulously-crafted reliquaries. Christiansen's first solo exhibition, Altered, examines the relationship between people and their environment by repurposing discarded objects into mementos of a vanishing landscape. Celebrate the installation's grand opening and see the works for yourself at a reception on Thursday, May 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visit Vision West Contemporary's Facebook events page to learn more.
