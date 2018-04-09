Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

After a lackluster and unexpectedly frosty Opening Day, many Denver residents may feel particularly compelled to make up for lost fun. Fortunately, opportunities abound: Whether you're interested in taking in a mid-day strings concert, communing with poets or learning more about Egypt under Macedonian rule, the next few days are rich with entertainment options. And the five that follow are all free!

Music at Noon: Animus String Quartet

Tuesday, April 10, noon

Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral

Shuffle off the mid-day doldrums at Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral's Music at Noon series, lunchtime concerts with a work-break-friendly running time of about 45 minutes. Tuesday's performance spotlights the University of Denver Lamont School of Music-trained Animus String Quartet playing delightful selections from Joseph Haydn and his onetime protégé, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. After meeting as students, Animus members have remained united in their focus on fine musicianship and top-notch concerts. Guests are even encouraged to bring their lunches with them as they enjoy some of history's finest music in stately surroundings. Visit Saint John's events calendar to learn more.

Archaeological Institute of America

Egypt's Desert Frontier

Wednesday, April 11, 7 p.m.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History

Catch a glimpse into the daily lives of our ancient ancestors at a free archaeology lecture hosted by the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History and the Archaeological Institute of America. Jennifer Gates-Foster presents an illuminating study of discovered artifacts with her lecture "Egypt's Desert Frontier: The Ptolemaic Fortress at Bir Samut." A crossroads of culture left essentially untouched since the era of Macedonian rule, Bir Samut gives historians insight into the miners, roaming traders, farmers and soldiers who once lived and worked there. Visit CU Boulder's events calendar for more details.

Ratio Comedy

Ratio Comedy: New Blood

Wednesday, April 11, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Denver's comedy scene is growing every bit as fast as the city itself, which means it can be a challenge for fledgling comics to advance beyond the proving grounds of open mics. Ratio Comedy's New Blood showcase gives these upstarts a chance to test their mettle with a loyal but restive crowd, while also throwing in a couple old favorites for good measure. April's lineup includes emcee Andres Becerril and Ratio Comedy's Ian Douglas Terry and Andrew Bueno, along with Xander Kreed, Talitha K, Cody Ullrich, Brennan Conley, Rebecca Robinson and Kevin O'Brien. Find out more on Ratio Comedy's Facebook events page.

Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe

Under Pressure Performance: Truths of Womanhood

Thursday, April 12, 5:30 p.m

Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe

Fully embracing the bookstore's evolving role from retail outlet to community hub, Boulder's Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Cafe is dedicated to bookish coalition-building and providing a venue for underrepresented voices. That proud tradition continues on Thursday at Innisfree's Under Pressure: Truths of Womanhood, which the organizers describe as "a night dedicated to the experiences of Women of Color and Womanhood through strength, empowerment, and their community.” Including live music, poetry readings and an open mic, it's a great way to bring people together. Visit Innisfree's Facebook events page to learn more.

Geoff Tice

Corey's Kidney Party Featuring Big City Drugs and DJ Erin Stereo

Friday, April 13, 10 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Denver comedian, improviser and all-around mensch Corey Rhoads is currently on dialysis and in dire need of a new kidney. So his friends in the scene — particularly successful transplant recipient Mara Wiles — are organizing a fundraising bash showcasing some of the most talented performers in Colorado's creative orbit. Kicking off with a Wiles-hosted comedy show including two titans of the mic, Louis Johnson and Adam Cayton-Holland, the ode to Rhoads continues with a performance from Best of Denver award-winning musicians Big City Drugs (Bobby Crane, Kevin O'Brien, Cory Helie and Sam Tallent) and DJ Erin Stereo. The festivities also include a silent auction, whose proceeds go directly toward Rhoads's medical bills, as well as donor information for anyone interested in making a life-saving gift. Visit Mutiny's Facebook events page for more details.

