Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Many readers greet Mondays with weariness. But the beginning of the week also means a fresh list of opportunities to enjoy life in the Mile High. From classical music and world cinema to amateur magic shows, we've found no lack of things to do, thanks to Denver's creative community. Even better, the five events listed below are completely free!

Magic Open Mic Night

Monday, January 15, 7 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Open mics are wellsprings of inspiration and laboratories for failure. No matter what sort of performer takes the stage, audiences can witness both the purity of extemporaneous creation as well as the widespread heartbreak that occurs when a performers' ambitions exceed their talents. However, Mutiny Information Cafe's Magic Open Mic Night is unlike anything else in the city. Come see the city's best magicians hone their skills, try out their newest tricks, and dabble in the dark arts tonight at 7 p.m. Find more details on Mutiny's Facebook events page.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: American Celebration

Tuesday, January 16, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado's music program is the school's gift to classical-music lovers, hosting world-class concerts week in and week out, and often several times per day. Though too few CU students take full advantage of Grusin Music Hall's thriving performance calendar, many of the campus venue's events are open to the public. Better yet, they're often free. Join faculty musicians Margaret McDonald and Jeremy Reger on piano, Mike Dunn on tuba, Christina Jennings on flute, and David Requiro on cello for a concert celebrating the triumphs of American music. The program spotlights Frederic Rzewski's Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues for two pianos, Pierre Jalbert's Sonata for Cello and Piano, Alec Wilder's Suite No. 1, or the “Effie Suite,” and Lukas Foss's "Three American Pieces." Visit the CU Presents box-office page to learn more.

Geoff Tice

The Ebert Test: Live Comedy Podcast

Wednesday, January 17, 8 p.m.

El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom

Ben Bryant, a freakishly prolific local comic and show-runner, is making a new foray into podcasting with The Ebert Test: Live From an Underground Bunker. The high-concept premise presages a dystopian future wherein robots have fully subjugated humankind, and it falls upon a group of imprisoned comedians to find humor in an automated world. Join Bryant along with guests Jacob Rupp and Geoff Tice as they wring laughs from the rise of the machines in one of the most inventive new shows on the local comedy and podcasting scenes. Check out the Comedy RoomRoom's Facebook events page for more details about the weekly show.

Oskar Blues Comedy Show Presents Derek Sheen

Wednesday, January 17, 9:30 p.m.

The Black Buzzard

Producing a weekly standup showcase is roughly four times harder than running a show just once a month, but when an enterprising host finds a supportive venue, such endeavors can evolve into staples of the scene. Christie Buchele is vying to recapture the glory days of Too Much Fun! with the Oskar Blues Comedy Show at the Black Buzzard. With Derek Sheen set to headline the inaugural showcase (which also includes Lila Bear and a surprise special guest), it looks like Denver comedy's paint-huffing heyday is back. Find out more on the Black Buzzard's Facebook events page.

Meydan Film Series: Under the Shadow

Friday, January 19, 7:30 p.m.

Reiman Theater

Organized by the the University of Denver's Center for Middle East Studies, the Meydan Film Series invites students and cinephiles alike to experience an often misunderstood culture through the lens of the movies. Returning for a new season at Reiman Theater (located within DU's Margery Reed Hall), the series gets off to a scary start with a screening of Under the Shadow, an artsy yet harrowing horror movie from Iran. Set during the Islamic Republic's 1980s war with Iraq, the ordeal of a young mother eking out a life in bomb-ravaged Tehran is palpably terrifying — even before an evil spirit shows up. Stick around after the credits roll for an informal discussion led by professor Joel Gordon. Visit DU's events calendar for more details.