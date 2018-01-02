Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

A new year is upon us — good riddance, 2017— and Denver is kicking off January with a rich and varied week of free entertainment. Whether you fancy concerts, comedy shows or performance art, the days ahead have delights galore in store, including a chance to compete with friends and strangers at vintage video games and the First Friday of the new year. Here are our five favorite free events this week, in chronological order. Happy New Year!

Miz Olette Singz

Tuesday, January 2, 8 p.m.

Ophelia's Electric Soap Box

Music lovers, aspiring singers and barflies alike have an unforgettable evening of entertainment in store at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. Join local soul songstress Miz Olette for an enchanting concert, followed by an open mic where budding singers can belt out their favorite standards with musical accompaniment from Soul Daddy & His Band. Denver is rich with talent, and it's blossoming in places like these. Find out more on Ophelia's Facebook events page.