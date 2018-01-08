Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday rears its morose head once again, but rather than fret over the upcoming work week, why not look ahead to another great week of free entertainment provided by Denver's creative community? From a queer-friendly dance party for punks to a 150th-anniversary celebration for Denver's liveliest thoroughfare, the fun extends all the way to the weekend. Whether you're eager to learn the fine art of Japanese calligraphy or merely take in some live music and comedy, you can enjoy the best the city has to offer — all without paying a dime.

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night

Monday, January 8, 9 p.m.

hi-dive

Mosh or mope your way into the dawning week at God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night at the hi-dive, an epicenter of the local music scene. Queer punks and their Oi! Oi! allies can dance the night away to sets from Dutch, Novelí and DJ Tocsin, who'll also be spinning proto-punk, electro-clash, goth, death rock and more. Admission is free; visit the hi-dive's Facebook events page to learn more.

Willie Petersen