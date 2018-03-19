Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

While many locals feel like nothing's free in development-crazed Denver, the city's arts community hustles week in and week out to provide bargain entertainment for their fellow citizens — which is probably why so many of them are broke, too. Lovers of the three "c's" (cinema, classical music and comedy) are in luck once again; the days ahead offer a pair of innovative concerts as well as a tour through the archives of a muckraking international periodical. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.
Movie Monday: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
Monday, March 19, 8 p.m.
Campus Lounge
In just a few short weeks, Suspect Press's Monday Movie Nights have become a tradition for students, cinephiles and thirsty bar patrons alike. The series continues this week with Wes Anderson's Jacques Cousteau-inspired melan-comedy, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. It's among the meticulous auteur's most elegiac films — though the mood is buoyed by the lilting soundtrack of Seu Jorge's samba-infused Bowie covers, and there's a surprising amount of gunplay. To mark the occasion, the Campus Lounge will serve a Zissou-inspired Rum Cannonball with Jaguar Shark Fish & Chips. Visit the Suspect Press Facebook events page to learn more.
The Third Rail Archive Binge
Tuesday, March 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
David B. Smith Gallery
A nonprofit publication dedicated to insightful conversations about politics, philosophy and the art world, theThird Rail Quarterly circulates everywhere from Amsterdam and Mexico City to right here in Denver. Delve into the back catalogue of Third Rail at David B. Smith Gallery's Archive Binge, a video playlist curated from artists and filmmakers featured in the first eleven issues. For more information about the event, visit the David B. Smith Gallery Facebook events page or Third Rail Quarterly's home page.
Faculty Tuesdays: España en el Corazón
Tuesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.
Grusin Music Hall
The lively classical music calendar at the University of Colorado offers the week's best opportunity to experience high culture at low prices. Join faculty musicians Jennifer Bird (soprano), Alejandro Cremaschi (piano), Claire McCahan (mezzo soprano), Matthew Chellis (tenor) and baritone Andrew Garland for a celebration of Spanish song, España en el Corazón. The program includes solos and duos by the talented singers, as well as tunes from well-known zarzuelas. Visit the CU Presents box-office page to learn more, or to watch a live stream of the performance.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Laugh Night on Earth
Wednesday, March 21, 8 p.m.
Barfly
Bringing cinema fans and comedy nerds together is a specialty for the Alamo Drafthouse, and it's been a boon for Denver's comedians and audiences alike. Hosted and curated by hardworking comic and Phone It in Film Festival producer Zac Maas, the Laugh Night on Earth is a monthly standup showcase at Barfly, the box office-adjacent lounge at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake. Maas has assembled a particularly fine lineup for this week's show, which includes opener Lila Bear, feature act Andrew Polk (Los Angeles by way of New Orleans) and the prodigal Sam Tallent in the headlining spot. Admission is free, but seating is limited; we recommend arriving early. Find more details on Barfly's Facebook events page.
Music With Friends: Altius Quartet
Thursday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.
Syntax Physic Opera
Ever wish you had an entire string quartet on hand to cater to your musical whims? Well, your regal dreams will come true at Syntax Physic Opera on March 22, when the Altius Quartet takes over the stage — and the audience takes over the set list. Guests can choose any song from Altius's vast repertoire — helpfully printed on "menus" for the crowd — and command the four musicians to perform everything from "Haydn and Beethoven to Led Zeppelin and Aha." Visit the Friends of Chamber Music box-office page to learn more.
Organizing an event you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!