Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

While many locals feel like nothing's free in development-crazed Denver, the city's arts community hustles week in and week out to provide bargain entertainment for their fellow citizens — which is probably why so many of them are broke, too. Lovers of the three "c's" (cinema, classical music and comedy) are in luck once again; the days ahead offer a pair of innovative concerts as well as a tour through the archives of a muckraking international periodical. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Movie Monday: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Monday, March 19, 8 p.m.

Campus Lounge

In just a few short weeks, Suspect Press's Monday Movie Nights have become a tradition for students, cinephiles and thirsty bar patrons alike. The series continues this week with Wes Anderson's Jacques Cousteau-inspired melan-comedy, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. It's among the meticulous auteur's most elegiac films — though the mood is buoyed by the lilting soundtrack of Seu Jorge's samba-infused Bowie covers, and there's a surprising amount of gunplay. To mark the occasion, the Campus Lounge will serve a Zissou-inspired Rum Cannonball with Jaguar Shark Fish & Chips. Visit the Suspect Press Facebook events page to learn more.