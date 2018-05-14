Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

A new week has arrived, bringing a tide of unwanted obligations. Your free time is yours to fill, however, so why not calm your Monday mania by planning a week's worth of entertainment? Once again, Denver's creative community has filled the upcoming days with fun and, more important, free events. Keep reading for the five best.

MediaLive Opening Reception

Monday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

1750 13th Street, Boulder

BMoCa's new-media festival, MediaLive, brings together together art, technology and digital culture in a week's worth of performances, media installations, workshops and events by contemporary artists and thinkers working internationally in new media; it also serves as the Arts Track for Boulder Startup Week. This year's festival, whose theme is "Interdependence," will open with a free reception for MediaLive’s ongoing installations, including an award-winning virtual-reality experience by Hyphen-Labs, an international collective of women of color; a video about artificial intelligence, governance and cats by San Diego-based Pinar Yoldas; a code-based exploration of autocorrect by Colorado artist Joel Swanson; and more, along with artist talks. All events are free; find out more here.

Join Ensemble Faucheux at Syntax Physic Opera's Music With Friends concert series on Tuesday, May 15. Friends of Chamber Music

Music With Friends: Ensemble Faucheux

Tuesday, May 15, 6 to 7 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

Friends of Chamber Music and Syntax Physic Opera are teaming up for another evening of song and spirits as the Music With Friends concert series returns with Ensemble Faucheux. An accomplished string quartet comprising cellist Heidi Mausbach, violinists Ben Tomkins and Robyn Julyan, and Colorado Symphony assistant principal violist Catherine Beeson, the ensemble will be working through a continents- and centuries-spanning concert program that includes John Corigliano's "Snapshot," Sahba Aminikia's "One Day," Ayumi Okada's "String Quartet No. 1," and Benjamin Tomkins's "Tangos for 4 Lonely People." With a refreshing focus on living composers, the intimate performance is tailor-made for Syntax's velvet-lined stage. Admission is free, but seating is limited; find more information on the Friends of Chamber Music's events calendar.