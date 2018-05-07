Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Happy Monday! While workaday wage slaves may regard the start of a new week with weary resignation, Denverites are spoiled for choice when it comes to free-time activities. And we mean free. The days ahead are rich with entertainment opportunities, from classical-music concerts and comedy shows to gallery openings and punk-infused poetry readings, so if you find yourself bored, you have no one but yourself to blame. Here are the five best free events in Denver this week.
Music at Noon: Michael Thornton
Tuesday, May 8, Noon
Saint John's Cathedral
Shuffle off the mid-day doldrums at Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral's Music at Noon series, lunchtime concerts with a work-break-friendly running time of about 45 minutes. Principal horn of both the Colorado Symphony and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra as well as an associate professor at the University of Colorado, Michael Thornton is a Juilliard-trained virtuoso who's equally adept in orchestral settings, chamber ensembles and as a soloist. His career highlights include performing with the Korean Broadcast System Symphony, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Toronto Symphony. During this mid-day concert, he'll work through a horn-centric repertoire in one of the city's best venues for chamber music; feel free to bring your lunch. Visit the Saint John's Cathedral events calendar to learn more.
Punketry!
Tuesday, May 8, 7:15 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
Poets and punk rockers, unite: Mutiny Information Cafe's genre-blending Punketry! show is returning for another blend of spoken word and shredding riffs. May's roster of poets includes Idris Goodwin, Garen Lavender Whitmore, Changa Hernandez, Nancy Stohlman and Dustin Whatley, who'll be reading their work while psych-punkers Black Market Translation offer improvised musical accompaniment. Join host Sarah Rodriguez and the tattooed hordes for one of the most unique events on Denver's literary scene. Visit Punketry's Facebook events page to learn more.
Kickback Comedy
Wednesday, May 9, 8 p.m.
Call to Arms Brewing Company
Comedy-loving brewhounds are truly spoiled on Wednesday nights in Denver, with concurrent comedy showcases at two of the city's finest breweries. The hops and ha-has begin at Kickback Comedy, located in Call to Arms' cozy, tealight-festooned taproom. Hosted and curated by local comedian Katie Bowman, Kickback Comedy returns for another funny and frothy evening of jokes with openers Zeke Herrera, Timmi Lasley and Jacob Rupp, along with headliner ShaNae Ross. Visit Call to Arms' Facebook events page for more details.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Joke and Destroy
Wednesday, May 9, 8 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
Ratio Beerworks is widely celebrated for its comedy programming, and Ratio Comedy's proud tradition of experimentation continues as local comedians Jeremy Pysher and Andres Becerril adapt their rambling podcast Joke and Destroy for the stage. Join Pysher and Becerril as they welcome some of their favorite former guests, including Kacy Dahl, Jose Macall, Ian Douglas Terry, Andrew Bueno and Priscilla Spangler, to perform for Ratio's beery and cheery crowd. Find more information on Ratio Comedy's Facebook events page.
Mark Makers Opening Reception
Friday, May 11, 5 to 9 p.m.
Walker Fine Art
Despite the multifarious mediums and forms that fine art can take, the process invariably starts by making a mark on a blank canvas. See how mere marks can evolve into various shapes, patterns and expressions at Walker Fine Art's latest installation, Mark Makers. The collection features new works by such artists as Ana Zanic, Mary Mackey, Ellen Moershel, Brigan Gresh, Brandon Reese, Patricia J Finley and more. Take a gander at the exhibit at an opening reception, where guests can mix and mingle with the artists themselves. Can't make it to the party? The works will be on display until July 7. Visit Walker Fine Art's Facebook events page to learn more.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!