Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Happy Monday! While workaday wage slaves may regard the start of a new week with weary resignation, Denverites are spoiled for choice when it comes to free-time activities. And we mean free. The days ahead are rich with entertainment opportunities, from classical-music concerts and comedy shows to gallery openings and punk-infused poetry readings, so if you find yourself bored, you have no one but yourself to blame. Here are the five best free events in Denver this week.

Music at Noon: Michael Thornton

Tuesday, May 8, Noon

Saint John's Cathedral

Shuffle off the mid-day doldrums at Saint John's Episcopal Cathedral's Music at Noon series, lunchtime concerts with a work-break-friendly running time of about 45 minutes. Principal horn of both the Colorado Symphony and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra as well as an associate professor at the University of Colorado, Michael Thornton is a Juilliard-trained virtuoso who's equally adept in orchestral settings, chamber ensembles and as a soloist. His career highlights include performing with the Korean Broadcast System Symphony, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Toronto Symphony. During this mid-day concert, he'll work through a horn-centric repertoire in one of the city's best venues for chamber music; feel free to bring your lunch. Visit the Saint John's Cathedral events calendar to learn more.