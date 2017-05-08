Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver May 8-13

Denver Theatre District Facebook page

Denver is branching out, with Blue Trees-inspired events where you can contemplate creativity in silence or listen to musicians belt out the blues. Meanwhile, comics will share tales from their travels, and other artists while explore gentrification here at home. Keep reading for five of the best free activities in town this week.

Hear the blues by the Blue Trees. Denvertheatredistrict.com

Sacred Art: A Free Open Meditation

Monday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In front of Colorado Convention Center

Konstantin Dimopoulos's Blue Trees have sprouted along 14th Street, and every Monday through May 22, life coach Kimberly Allyse Johnson will be encouraging people to take a break from the urban environment and experience a personal meditative moment. Sound-isolating headphones will be provided, with the option for guided meditation or peaceful ambient music. These lunchtime sessions are just some of the free events associated with the project; from 5 to 7 p.m., Al Chesis and the Delta Sonics will offer blues music in the Galleria, and on Friday, May 15, Block 1750 will offer Street Cyphers from 6 to 8 p.m. Find more information at the Denver Theatre District's Blue Trees Facebook page.

Ratio Comedy: Tales From the Road

Wednesday, May 10, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street

Ratio Beerworks and Ratio Comedy present a new storytelling show focused on stories from folks who spend a lot of their time touring and traveling, from musicians to wrestlers to comedians and everything in between. Ian Douglas Terry and Nick Gossert will host an evening that features Timmi Lasley, Liz Marsh, Will Hancock, Joe McDougal and more. The show is free, but come early for a happy hour where $1 from every beer you buy will go to the charity of your choice. Find out more on the Ratio Beerworks Facebook page.

Kate Speer in Borderlandia. PlatteForum

Borderlandia

Thursday, May 11, 6 p.m.

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

“Borderlandia” was created by Kate Speer during her two-month residency at PlatteForum; she worked with students from the Colorado I Have a Dream Ruby Hill Strive Prep Program on an immersive piece that investigates Denver’s neighborhood segregation and gentrification. “As I bike around Denver, I am continually struck by the racial and ethnic segregations between neighborhoods and the rapid gentrification taking over the city,” Speer explains on the PlatteForum site. “Being a white female of the hipster generation, I am also aware of my movement and how easily and comfortably I can pass through the newly gentrified neighborhoods, such as RiNo. This led me to think about my complicity as an artist in this rapidly changing landscape and how I personally, and anyone who calls Denver home, can establish a sense of place.” There will be additional free performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20. For more information, visit platteforum.org.

