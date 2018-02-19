Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

A new week means more opportunities to appreciate the Mile High City's vast cultural landscape. Over the next seven days, readers can get swept away by a stirring strings concert, discuss local issues with a panel of comedians and social organizers, and pay homage to a legend of the Wild West without paying as much as one red cent for admission. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Dat-Mocracy Tho!

Tuesday, February 20, 7 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

A joint effort of Sexpot Comedy and Colorado Common Cause, Dat-Mocracy Tho! observes local politics through the prism of jokes. A panel-style talk show co-hosted by local comedian Daniel Reskin and Sexpot impresario Andy Juett, the first episode welcomes Aubrey Hasvold of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, 2019 Denver mayoral candidate Kayvan Khalatbari, Terese Howard of Denver Homeless Out Loud, and Mutiny's own Jim Norris to discuss the topic of homelessness in Denver. The show also includes appearances by local comics Jay Gillespie and Elise Kerns. The live show will be recorded for posterity and released on Sexpot's podcast network. Visit Sexpot Comedy's Facebook events page for more details.

Faculty Tuesdays: The Joy of Strings

Tuesday, February 20, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado's College of Music is staffed with brilliant instructors, many of whom are celebrated musicians. CU shares this proud tradition with its students, as well as the general public, at Grusin Music Hall's weekly Faculty Tuesdays concert series. This week's performance spotlights the talented members of the College of Music's Strings Faculty with a program including Carlos Salzedo's "Pentacle Suite for Two Harps," Sergei Prokofiev's "Sonata for Two Violins in C Major, Op. 56," Dmitri Shostakovich's "Two Pieces for String Octet, Op. 11," and more. Visit the CU Presents box-office page for more details or to watch a live stream of the performance.

Ratio Comedy

The Doom Room

Wednesday, February 21, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Ratio comedy staple the Doom Room calls upon comedians to be funny without the safety net of their joke books, as they riff on a random assortment of topics that pop up on the nearby screen of doom, all while being heckled by the Darth Vader-esque voice of doom (Nick Gossert of Lucha Libre & Laughs). It's a steep challenge, and some of the performers ride a wave of laughter from the beery crowd, while others crumble by the second prompt. For a performer, the show is a nerve-racking trial by fire, but for audiences who love a healthy dollop of schadenfreude with their jokes, there's no better show in town. Hosted by Ratio Comedy regulars Andrew Bueno and Ian Douglas Terry, the showcase on Wednesday, February 21, includes local doomsayers Harrison Garcia, Mo Vida, Joel Vernon and Olivia Schyling. For more information, look no further than the Doom Room's Facebook events page.

Rion Evans

Black & Tan-sploitation

Wednesday, February 21, 9:30 p.m.

Oskar Blues Black Buzzard

The weekly comedy show at Oskar Blues Black Buzzard presents a special event dedicated to spotlighting Denver's hardworking comics of color. Co-hosted by Janae Burris and Nolawee Mengist, Black & Tan-sploitation is poised to make a profound (and hilarious) statement about equal representation in the arts community. The lineup includes local crushers De Kelley, Miriam Moreno, Dick Black, Sammy Anzer and Los Angeles's Marina Quintero opening for headliner Rion Evans. Visit the Black Buzzard's Ticketfly page to learn more.

Buffalo Bill Memorial Museum

Buffalo Bill Birthday Celebration

Sunday, February 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave

One of the Old West's most colorful characters, game hunter, war veteran and showman extraordinaire, William Fredrick "Buffalo Bill" Cody was an enthusiastic hype man for his own thoroughly entertaining — though historically disputed — legend who asked to be buried on Colorado's lookout Mountain. Buffalo Bill's gravesite has since developed into a museum dedicated to the life and times of one of the world's first true celebrities. One testament to the enduring legacy of Buffalo Bill is the museum's annual birthday celebration (Cody was born on February 26, 1846), an occasion marked by character performances, Native American flute, and free ice cream and birthday cake — as long as supplies last. Guests can also enjoy free admission to the museum's temporary and permanent exhibits. Visit the Buffalo Bill Museum's events calendar for more details.

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.

