Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Rise and greet the dawning of a new week, for the days ahead hold entertainments galore. Whether you're a cinephile with a yen for the lighter side of dystopia, a local comedy fan or a Japanese model-robot enthusiast, we have ways you can fill your spare time without parting with too much spare change. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Monday Movie Night: Idiocracy

Monday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Declaration Brewing Company

’Tis the season for cinema under the stars, and while we're spoiled for choice when it comes to outdoor movie screenings, Declaration Brewing Company's Monday Movie Night always offers fine filmic and frothy pairings. Tonight's movie is a perennially relevant satire that seems less and less far-fetched with each passing day under history's dumbest presidency; Mike Judge's Idiocracy fuses the closely observed yet foul-mouthed social commentary of seminal Judge works like Office Space and Silicon Valley with grand Swiftian prognostications about the future of a proudly ignorant culture. Curated by the kindly cinephiles at Alamo Drafthouse, the screening series also offers guests an opportunity to sample 23 different Declaration brews (including gluten-free options) that thankfully taste nothing like Brawndo. Visit Declaration Brewing Company's Facebook events page for more information.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Gundam Build Night

Wednesday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

Plastic is indeed fantastic at Mutiny Information Cafe's Gundam Build Night, a meeting of the minds for fans of Gundam — elaborate model robots that are much cooler than Transformers, trust us. Discuss assembly techniques and delve into the series' treasure trove of lore with nerds of all experience levels at a unique gathering that turns a typically painstaking and solitary hobby into a chance to show off your best mechas while bonding with likeminded builders. Admission is free; guests enjoy a 10 percent discount on model kits during the event and can also enter a $1 raffle for fabulous, Gundam-related prizes. Visit Mutiny's Facebook events page to learn more.