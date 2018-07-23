Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Rise and greet the dawning of a new week, for the days ahead hold entertainments galore. Whether you're a cinephile with a yen for the lighter side of dystopia, a local comedy fan or a Japanese model-robot enthusiast, we have ways you can fill your spare time without parting with too much spare change. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.
Monday Movie Night: Idiocracy
Monday, July 23, 8 p.m.
Declaration Brewing Company
’Tis the season for cinema under the stars, and while we're spoiled for choice when it comes to outdoor movie screenings, Declaration Brewing Company's Monday Movie Night always offers fine filmic and frothy pairings. Tonight's movie is a perennially relevant satire that seems less and less far-fetched with each passing day under history's dumbest presidency; Mike Judge's Idiocracy fuses the closely observed yet foul-mouthed social commentary of seminal Judge works like Office Space and Silicon Valley with grand Swiftian prognostications about the future of a proudly ignorant culture. Curated by the kindly cinephiles at Alamo Drafthouse, the screening series also offers guests an opportunity to sample 23 different Declaration brews (including gluten-free options) that thankfully taste nothing like Brawndo. Visit Declaration Brewing Company's Facebook events page for more information.
Gundam Build Night
Wednesday, July 25, 6 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
Plastic is indeed fantastic at Mutiny Information Cafe's Gundam Build Night, a meeting of the minds for fans of Gundam — elaborate model robots that are much cooler than Transformers, trust us. Discuss assembly techniques and delve into the series' treasure trove of lore with nerds of all experience levels at a unique gathering that turns a typically painstaking and solitary hobby into a chance to show off your best mechas while bonding with likeminded builders. Admission is free; guests enjoy a 10 percent discount on model kits during the event and can also enter a $1 raffle for fabulous, Gundam-related prizes. Visit Mutiny's Facebook events page to learn more.
Black Shirt Comedy Night
Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.
Black Shirt Brewing Co.
Pizza, beer and standup are always a tempting trio, but Denver Comedy Champion Nathan Lund is sweetening one of the city's favorite deals with a top-dollar lineup proffered for the unbeatable price of free. In addition to local mirth merchants Ben Bryant and Janae Burris, Lund welcomes headliner Ramon Rivas II to lay waste to Black Shirt's grand outdoor stage. Founder of Cleveland's Accidental Comedy Festival, Rivas notably secured a Comedy Central Half Hour special without representation from an agent or manager — in other words, on the strength of his jokes alone. Don't miss this fine gift to Denver comedy fans. Find out more on Black Shirt Brewing's Facebook events page.
Nasty Bits Comedy Show
Wednesday, July 25, 10 p.m.
The Comedy RoomRoom
Keep those Wednesday laughs rolling while contributing to the future of the local arts community at the Nasty Bits Comedy Show, which returns to El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom for another evening of good cheer and good karma. The joint effort of well-meaning ne'er-do-well local comics Joel Vernon and Aaron "Truffs" Wentz, Nasty Bits presents a top-notch comedy show while raising funds for the revival of Denver DIY institution Rhinoceropolis, as well as the construction of the Grafenberg Comedy Theater in the back of the building. This edition's lineup boasts Timmi Lasley, Basil Faraj, Nic Dean, Brandy Bryant and Max Beasley; visit the Comedy RoomRoom's Facebook events page for more details.
Tiny Art Big Ideas: Art & Music Showcase
Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Spectra Art Space
Thinking small has big rewards at Spectra Art Space's Tiny Art Big Ideas, a showcase of music and art that pays tribute to the little things, both literal and metaphorical. Boasting over 150 artists from a dozen countries, the show's only unifying theme is the minuscule size of the various delightful works on display. The items include jewelry as well as paintings, mixed-media works, and sculptures from creators too numerous to list; guests can also enjoy live music curated by Pulse of Prophets and Quite Right Records. A portion of the evening's proceeds goes to suicide awareness and prevention efforts in honor of the late Alex Morgan; visit the Spectra Art Space Eventbrite page to register and learn more.
