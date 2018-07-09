Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

It's Monday yet again, but hunkering down for another work week needn't be a joyless endeavor. The days ahead hold plenty of opportunities to learn, laugh, eat and drink your way through to the weekend. And since craft beer runs through much of Denver's creative community, readers can enjoy brews aplenty at each of the five events listed below. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Obscure Sojourns: HistoriCity

Monday, July 9, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project

Take an informative amble through Denver's formative years at Atlas Obscura's HistoriCity, a walk led by Obscure Sojourn's kindly, knowledgable and poodle-skirted guides Grace and Kendra. Filled with scandals, colorful characters and tremendous hardship, the story of how Denver evolved from a pioneer boomtown to a world-class city is fascinating, and best enjoyed while walking through some of the city's most historical sites. Guest should convene at the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project at 7 p.m. for the free tour. Visit Atlas Obscura's Eventbrite page to register and learn more.

Call To Arms Brewing Company

Kickback Comedy Birthday Celebration Edition

Wednesday, July 11, 8 p.m.

Call to Arms Brewing Company

Kickback Comedy returns to Call to Arms Brewing Company for another evening of funny festivities every month, but July's show — which happens to coincide with host Katie Bowman's birthday — may be its most celebratory outing yet. Join Bowman along with local mirth merchants Steve Vanderploeg, Olivia Schyling, Harris Alterman, Derrick Stroup, Elena Ingraham, Brad Galli and Adrian Mesa for an evening of top-notch comedy, presented as a gift to the community from the birthday girl. Visit Kickback Comedy's Facebook events page for more details.

Woke Up Stand Up

Woke Up Stand Up

Thursday, July 12, 8 to 10 p.m.

Woods Boss Brewing

While Denver's comedy scene remains predominantly white, male and bearded, it's beginning to shift toward inclusivity. The success of Woke Up Stand Up, a presentation of underrepresented comedians hosted and curated by local comic Basil Faraj, is a testament to the audience's eagerness to hear new voices at the mic. July's lineup is packed with some of the city's funniest people, including Jo Kimbrell, Cody Spyker, Sydney Carrington, Phil Corridor, ShaNae Ross, Zach Welch, Michael Seyedian and headliner Deacon Gray. Admission is free; visit Woke Up Stand Up's Facebook events page to learn more.

Comedy Night at Chain Reaction

Friday, July 13, 8 p.m.

Chain Reaction Brewing Company

In a city where residents can enjoy a beer-and-standup pairing nearly every night, Comedy Night at Chain Reaction predates and outclasses its numerous competitors with unique lineups and a committed crowd of regulars. July's lineup has something new for local comedy fans; aside from Steve Vanderploeg and Jodee Champion, it's an all-out-of-towners showcase, with Eric Mitchell from Chicago, Diego Attanasio from Lansing and Krish Mohan from Washington, D.C. Headliner Caleb Synan has appeared on Conan and Last Comic Standing, so he's an impressive get for a free brewery show. Visit Chain Reaction's Facebook events page for more information.

Slow Food Nations

Slow Food Nations

July 13 through July 15

Larimer Square

A toothsome testament to taking your time, Slow Food Nations is a three-day festival devoted to uniting cultures, educating aspiring cooks and sampling as many taste treats as possible. While many of the Slow Food Nations-affiliated events require tickets, guests can enjoy free chef summits with informative talks and demonstrations. Highlights include Edible Beat Street (a pop-up bar and restaurant), a Taste Marketplace and a Family Pavilion. Be sure to head to Larimer Square between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, for the free Taste Marketplace. Find out more on Slow Food Nation's home page.