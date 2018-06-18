Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

Summer is ambling right along, and the penultimate week of June is already here. After the holiday-packed weekend of Pride Fest, Denver Comic Con and Father's Day, many locals may be tempted to draw their purse strings particularly tight during the days ahead. Luckily, even penny-pinching paupers can enjoy any of the events listed on the inventory below, which includes concerts, comedy shows, even dinner and a movie for the unbeatable price of free. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver this week.

Community Dinner and Film Screening: Inequality for All

Monday, June 18, 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Metro Caring

Denver's largest hunger-relief nonprofit, Metro Caring sustainably redistributes fresh-but-unwanted food to local families in need while providing financial literacy education, job training and more life-changing services. Community outreach doesn't end with free meals, however. Metro Caring also endeavors to nourish minds through events like tonight's community dinner and film screening. Enjoy a free pasta dinner while taking in one of the most succinct analyses of financial malfeasance and its ruinous aftermath, Inequality for All. Directed by Jacob Kornbluth, the documentary essentially adapts economist and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich's Aftershock: The Next Economy and America's Future for the screen, revealing the pitfalls of an income inequality that continues to deepen some five years after the film originally premiered. Admission is free; visit Metro Caring's Eventbrite page to register.

Barfly

The Laugh Night on Earth

Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.

BarFly

Wednesday night presents a conundrum for Denver comedy fans; two great comedy events with concurrent showtimes. The Laugh Night on Earth —the first of the two— makes a compelling case for your attention by bringing a top-notch lineup to the inviting BarFly lounge at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake. While regular host and curator Zac Maas has to miss June's edition of the monthly showcase, he's entrusted his brainchild to the capable hands of guest emcee Steve Vanderploeg, who welcomes local favorites Piper Shepard, Dick Black and Denver Comedy Champion Nathan Lund to the stage. Visit BarFly's Facebook events page for more details.

Ratio Comedy

The Doom Room

Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.

Ratio Beerworks

Wednesday night's comedy conundrum continues as The Doom Room returns to Ratio Beerworks. Rather than perform a traditional standup set, Doom Room's comedians must riff extemporaneously on randomly selected topics that pop up on the "Screen of Doom." Hosted by Cory Helie and his evil guitarist sidekick Count Gorlick, June's edition welcomes local mirth merchants Ian Douglas Terry, Andrew Bueno, Kyle Pogue, JD Lopez, Elena Ingraham, Patrick Scott and more. Visit Ratio Comedy's Facebook events page to learn more.

Catch a glimpse of luxury at the Oxford Hotel Open House on Thursday, June 21. The Oxford Hotel

The Oxford Hotel Open House

Thursday, June 21, 4 - 7 p.m.

The Oxford Hotel

Since opening its doors for the first time in 1891, The Oxford Hotel has provided locals and travelers alike with a luxurious glimpse into the Denver of old. The grand old place evolved over the years, but the last 18 months have witnessed what is perhaps the most dramatic remodel in the Oxford's 127-year history. Every square inch of the hotel's historic grounds have been tastefully updated to suit modern standards while still honoring its past, and now the general public can explore the renovated rooms, relax in the updated spa, salon and fitness center or dine at Urban Farmer steakhouse at a glamorous open house event. Admission to the open house is free, but guests who can't resist a night of indulgence can also enjoy a special nightly rate in one of the newly refurbished rooms. Visit The Oxford Hotel's events calendar for more details.

The Gills

The Gills + Eldren

Thursday, June 21, 6 - 10 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

Summer is a godsend for cash-strapped music lovers in Denver; nearly each week offers a fresh crop of free (usually outdoor) concerts featuring musicians from every genre. Levitt Pavilions' Summer Concert Series is a particularly noteworthy performer purveyor, and this week's concert is no exception. A double bill featuring the psychedelic space pop of local favorites Eldren and the old-school rock epics of Nashville's The Gills, the evening promises to be a great time for all involved, rain or shine. Admission is free, but a VIP upgrade will cost you $30. Find both registration options, along with more information, on the Levitt Pavilion's Eventbrite page.