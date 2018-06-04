Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

The young summer is in full swing, and Denver is budding with activity all week long. From arts festivals to punk-infused poetry readings and drag shows, the days ahead abound with rich and varied entertainment options. Penny-pinchers needn't fret either: Each of the events listed below is free and open to the public. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week.
Boulder Plein Air Festival
Through June 10
Multiple venues
A weeklong celebration of Colorado's arts community, the Boulder Plein Air Festival returns for a second round of hands-on workshops, juried gallery shows, arty parties and other delightful events made more delightful by the fact that they're free. Artist check-in began Sunday, June 3, and the festivities continue every day until the closing reception on June 10 at the BPAF exhibit in Boulder's Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery and Event Center. Along the way, guests can marvel at works inspired by Colorado's abundantly scenic land- and cityscapes or participate in paint-outs hosted at such evocative locales as Coot Lake and Columbia Cemetery. With novice-friendly events like the Basic Plein Air Watercolor Workshop, even beginners have a chance to create their own masterpieces. Visit the Boulder Plein Air Festival home page to register for workshops and learn more.
Punketry One-Year Anniversary
Monday, June 4, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe
A punky party that puts the "verse" in anniversary, Mutiny Information Cafe's Punketry will celebrate one year of stanzas and extravaganzas with a "baker's dozen" of fan-favorite guests. Host Brice Maiurro will welcome the tattooed hordes to one of the most mosh-worthy mashups on Denver's literary scene; local poets such as Tara Shea Burke, Jessica Chernila Ahja Fox, Stina French, Hakeem Furious, Changa Hernandez and more will pair poetry with improvised musical accompaniment courtesy of local psych-punkers Black Market Translation. Admission is free, but a $5 donation for the performers is appreciated. Visit Punketry's Facebook events page for more details.
Reel Women: Cleo From 5 to 7
Wednesday, June 6, 7 p.m.
The Comedy RoomRoom
As overdue discussions about equal representation reverberate through the traditionally male-dominated entertainment industry, it's important to honor the contributions of female filmmakers who've shaped cinematic history. Journey through a rich and varied filmic canon at Reel Women, a new screening and discussion series hosted by Denver-based comedian Sara Hake. Every first Wednesday, Hake and a gaggle of local cinephiles gather at an informal film club dedicated to showcasing classic movies directed by women. The series kicks off with a major touchstone of the French New Wave, Agnès Varda's enduringly heart-wrenching Cleo From 5 to 7. Visit the Comedy RoomRoom's Facebook events page to find out more.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
unCORKED
Wednesday, June 6, 8 p.m.
Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery
Compared to the overabundance of brewery-based standup shows, unCORKED at the Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery is as refreshing as a crisp chenin blanc. Hosted and curated by the tart and tannic Meghan DePonceau, unCORKED's June showcase offers a flight of comedic delights, including the chewy and robust Jeremy Pysher and the bright and buttery Caitie Hannan; oaked and earthy Adam Cayton-Holland is in the headlining spot. Admission is free; visit unCORKED's Facebook events page for more details.
Brewery Dragstravaganza: Punk Rock Drag Show
Friday, June 4, 9 to 11 p.m.
Ratio Beerworks
At its core, the ethos of punk is characterized by radical inclusivity and defiant self-expression, values that happen to be shared by drag queens. Fittingly, two of the city's showiest scenes unite in beery harmony at Brewery Dragstravaganza: Punk Rock Drag Show, an evening of pride, punk rock and partying. Hosted by Vivica Galactica and Yvie Oddly, the show's fabulous cast includes Evelyn Evermoore, Electra Dupri, Eva Lucien, Mona Kunt Douglas, Bettie Pvnk, Autumn Quinn and Alexandra Good. Admission is free, and proceeds from beer sales will be donated to One Colorado, so drink up! Visit Ratio Beerworks' Facebook events page for more details.
If you know of an event that you think belongs here, send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!