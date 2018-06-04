Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

The young summer is in full swing, and Denver is budding with activity all week long. From arts festivals to punk-infused poetry readings and drag shows, the days ahead abound with rich and varied entertainment options. Penny-pinchers needn't fret either: Each of the events listed below is free and open to the public. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week.

Boulder Plein Air Festival

Boulder Plein Air Festival

Through June 10

Multiple venues

A weeklong celebration of Colorado's arts community, the Boulder Plein Air Festival returns for a second round of hands-on workshops, juried gallery shows, arty parties and other delightful events made more delightful by the fact that they're free. Artist check-in began Sunday, June 3, and the festivities continue every day until the closing reception on June 10 at the BPAF exhibit in Boulder's Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery and Event Center. Along the way, guests can marvel at works inspired by Colorado's abundantly scenic land- and cityscapes or participate in paint-outs hosted at such evocative locales as Coot Lake and Columbia Cemetery. With novice-friendly events like the Basic Plein Air Watercolor Workshop, even beginners have a chance to create their own masterpieces. Visit the Boulder Plein Air Festival home page to register for workshops and learn more.

Black Market Translation improvises musical accompaniment for poets at Mutiny Information Cafe's Punketry! Black Market Translation

Punketry One-Year Anniversary

Monday, June 4, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe

A punky party that puts the "verse" in anniversary, Mutiny Information Cafe's Punketry will celebrate one year of stanzas and extravaganzas with a "baker's dozen" of fan-favorite guests. Host Brice Maiurro will welcome the tattooed hordes to one of the most mosh-worthy mashups on Denver's literary scene; local poets such as Tara Shea Burke, Jessica Chernila Ahja Fox, Stina French, Hakeem Furious, Changa Hernandez and more will pair poetry with improvised musical accompaniment courtesy of local psych-punkers Black Market Translation. Admission is free, but a $5 donation for the performers is appreciated. Visit Punketry's Facebook events page for more details.