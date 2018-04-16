Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This is a big literary week, with readings, launch parties and literary receptions all over town. If you want to keep some seriously kick-ass company, here are the five best events to book.

Jonathan Evison, Lawn Boy

Tuesday, April 17, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Jonathan Evison (Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving) is already becoming known for his sharp and engaging commentary on race and socioeconomic conditions in today’s world, and on April 17 he'll bring his newest novel, Lawn Boy, to the Tattered Cover on Colfax for a reading and signing. Some critics are calling Lawn Boy his finest work yet; it’s a book that Publisher’s Weekly says “quietly considers the deterioration of the American Dream.”