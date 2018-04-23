Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It must be awards season, based on the copious number of upcoming readings spotlighting and celebrating the finalists for several important state literary awards. Which, of course, means that many hardworking writers are emerging from their deep creative wells (also known as their basement offices) and coming out into the Colorado sunshine, squinting like cartoon moles. Best to make no sudden movements, lest they return to the safety of their literary warrens.

But do go to their readings, where you can buy their books and shake their hands.Because every good piece of writing deserves a thank you. Here are five literary events this week where you can deliver just that.

Disobedient Laughter: A Celebration of Feminist Comedy

Tuesday, April 24, 2:30 p.m.

Women and Gender Studies Spring Speaker Event

University of Colorado Denver, Tivoli 440, Adirondacks Room

Free

Join Linda Mizejewski, professor of Women and Gender Studies at Ohio State University and author of Pretty/Funny: Women Comedians and Body Politics, for an afternoon of discussion and standup, the latter courtesy of additional guests Christie Buchele and Janae Burris from the Denver-based comedy troupe Pussy Bros. There will be refreshments following the event, along with a Q&A and a gratifying sense of awareness and empowerment.

EXPAND Simon & Schuster

Siobhan Vivian, Stay Sweet

Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Siobhan Vivian, author of The Last Boy and Girl in the World and The List, comes to the Tattered Cover to read from and sign her new book, Stay Sweet, which is all about first love, feminism, friendship and ice cream. You know — the important things, especially for a YA audience. (But secretly for all of us, especially the ice cream.)

Paula Woodward, We Have Your Daughter

11:30 a.m., Friday, April 27, 11:30 a.m.

Murder, She Writes!

Club at Rolling Hills

15707 West 26th Avenue, Golden

Award-winning author and television personality Paula Woodward shares insights from her book We Have Your Daughter: The Unsolved Murder of JonBenet Ramsey. This crime has remained unsolved since it happened during the holiday season of 1996, and Woodward’s book not only sheds light on the details that have been unearthed in the years since, but also shares new and never-before-released police reports on the case. Proceeds go to support the Jefferson County Library Association; copies of the book will be available for purchase and for autographs at the event.

Finalist Readings: Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction and Poetry

Friday, April 27, 6 p.m..

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

It’ll be a literary who’s-who of Colorado writers when the finalists for the Poetry and Fiction categories of the Colorado Book Awards read from their nominated works at this special event at BookBar. Readers by category include: Peter Heller (Celine), Laura Pritchett (The Blue Hour) and David Hicks (White Plains) from Literary Fiction; Madelyn Garner (Hum of Our Blood), Adam Houle (Stray) and Camille Dungy (Trophic Cascade) in Poetry; Jayme H. Mansfield (Rush) and Pat Stoltey (Wishing Caswell Dead) in General Fiction; and Erik Weihenmayer (No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon) for Creative Non-Fiction. Whew. That’s a big (and worthwhile) reading stack just waiting for your bedside table.

Colorado Authors' League

Finalist Readings: Children’s, Young Adult, Non-Fiction, and Fiction

Sunday, April 29, 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

Free

Three categories share the stage featuring the finalists in the Colorado Author's League awards: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. are the finalists in Children’s and Young Adult categories; from 3 to 4:30 p.m. are the finalists in Non-Fiction; and then from 4:30 to 6 p.m.come the finalists in Fiction. Each reader will give a small taste of just why their work was nominated and chosen to compete in the 76th annual Colorado Author’s League Awards. So many words, so little time to savor them all. Here’s your chance.