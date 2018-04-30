Book It: Five Best Literary Events This Week

As we say goodbye to April and usher in the lovely month of May (c’mon, May, be lovely...), the literary scene is beginning to blossom, just like the buds on the trees and the six-packs of annuals at almost any retail store. From childhood tales to adult aphorisms to mom poems to zen gardens to short readings from state-award finalists, this week is all about small, good things in perfect little packages.

EXPAND Golden Books

Poky Little Puppy Storytime

Tuesday, May 1, 10:30 a.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Who doesn’t love The Poky Little Puppy? The classic kids’ book from 1942 was one of the dozen original Little Golden Books that every child seemed to have on their shelves, and it’s now the focal point of the Tattered Cover’s Children’s Book Week. Bring the kids to meet the Poky Little Puppy, enjoy stories and snacks, and even make your own Little Golden Book. Who doesn’t want to see their name along that thin, gold-leaf spine?