Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It’s a short week (thank you, New Year's Day), and most of us will be heading back to work and our regular lives, trudging through the snow without an excuse to down an eggnog latte, without a seasonal reason to inspire goodwill toward our fellow humans, without presents or twinkles or pies or fruitcake. Well, maybe the fruitcake is still around, lingering on the counter like cloying maraschino guilt. Good thing Manitou Springs has some plans for how to get rid of it.

You know what will help the January blues? Resolve to read more books. Crack one open — both a book and a beer, if possible — and let’s get started on a literary 2018.