Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

What do the Spokane Indian reservation, bar trivia, machismo, the petroleum economy and post-apocalyptic heroism have in common? The third week of January, at the very least, because you can experience them all in some form in Denver over the next few days. How? Here are all the book-tastic specifics.

Tuesday Tales Book Club

Sherman Alexie, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir

Tuesday, January 16, 2 p.m.

Anythink Huron Street

9417 Huron Street, Thornton

Anythink is a new style of library — all about new and creative approaches to intellectual discovery and lifelong learning. And one of its many events this month (the rest are listed on its website) will focus on author Sherman Alexie’s recent memoir, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, which was an instant New York Times bestseller, and short-listed for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Non-Fiction.

Bookbar

Literary Trivia Night!

Tuesday, January 16, 7:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Have a head full of bookish trivia and no way to let it loose? Finally, you can put that bachelor's in English to work, at least for a night: It can win you fortune, fame, and free books and alcohol. Or, you know, just the free books and liquor. The fame and fortune is up to you: Good thing it’s a lot of fun beating the smarty-pants off your fellow page-turners.

University of California Press

Disrupting the Mythologies of Machismo

Critical Conversations Lecture Series

Thursday, January 18, 6:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

BookBar teams up with CRI Hub for a series of “Critical Conversations” focusing on themes central to the work and writing of Denver authors and intellectuals. This month’s theme comes courtesy of University of Denver professor of religious studies Luis D. Leon, author of La Llorona’s Children: Religion, Life, and Death in the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands and The Political Spirituality of Cesar Chavez: Crossing Religious Borders. Timely and stimulating conversation plus books and a well-stocked bar? Perfect combo.

Total Publishing and Media

David Allard, A World of Culture, Oil and Golf

Barnes & Noble

Saturday, January 20, 1 p.m.

960 South Colorado Boulevard

The wild world of oil — and the global travel in service to it — is the focus of this book by local author David Allard. Join Allard and the crew at the South Colorado Boulevard Barnes & Noble as they discuss the ups and downs, tips and tricks, and dollars and cents of the international oil trade, and a life lived within it. Oh, and golf.

Pierce Brown

Pierce Brown, Iron Gold

Sunday, January 21, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

New York Times best-selling science-fiction author Pierce Brown will spend the afternoon at the Tattered Cover Colfax for a reading, discussion and signing of his highly anticipated new book, Iron Gold. It's the fourth in the Red Rising trilogy, because as Star Wars has taught us, the term “trilogy” is completely malleable.