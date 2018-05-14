Book It: Five Best Literary Events This Week

Mid-May brings rising temps, allergens in the air, and bikes and pedestrians all over the place — so what better time to stay inside and celebrate books? This week boasts a discussion of the challenges of living in the Balkans, lines from a poet laureate, not one but two (count ‘em, two!) book festivals, and a character discussion at the Denver Woman’s Press Club. It’s a robust week, and it’s all indoors.
So sell your stock in antihistamines, buy up some books...and get them signed! Here’s where to do it.
Tania Romanov, Mother Tongue
Tuesday, May 15, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Mother Tongue: A Saga of Three Generations of Balkan Women is an exploration of three generations of women living in the chaos of a part of the world that kept changing around them: the Balkans. Join author Tania Romanov at the Tattered Cover downtown as she journeys through time, challenging the belief that one’s country of birth is defined as a fixed point. Here’s proof to the contrary.
David Mason, The Sound
Friday, May 18, 7 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
Free
Former Colorado poet laureate David Mason reads from two of his books: his recent collection The Sound: New and Selected Poems and Voices, Places: Essays. In this reading, Q&A and book-signing at northwest Denver's Best of Denver BookBar, Mason explores the connections between people and places, geography and time, and the dark narratives that fill the spaces in between.
Arvada Center Book Fest
Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.
6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
$5 adults, $1 kids three to twelve, under three free
The Arvada Center hosts this all-day literary and arts festival, inviting families and literature lovers alike to enjoy the beauty of books. From the keynote speaker (Laura Moriarty, American Heart) to brunch with an author (featuring such local luminaries as Kathy Fish, Jenny Shank, Kathy Winograd and more) to wonderful workshops, book sales, autograph opportunities, and more — this is one literarily luscious way to spend a Saturday. For a complete list of events and associated costs, visit the Arvada Center website.
Author Circus!
Saturday, May 19, 1 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Tattered Cover partners with OMG Bookfest! (the OMG stands for Oh Middle Grade!) for this experiential literary event specifically designed for the middle-grade audience of readers. The afternoon features interactive activities, author visits, games, prizes and a lot of silly fun, all while bolstering a love for the written word. Where else can you challenge Newbery Award-winning author Erin Entrada Kelly (Hello, Universe) to a zany game of Super Scrabble? This event is free, but OMG — registration is still required.
What a Character!
1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 1:30 p.m.
Denver Woman’s Press Club
1325 Logan Street
Free
Three female novelists gather at the Denver Woman’s Press Club to discuss their work with a specific focus on the development of character. Kathleen Duhamel (the Deep Blue trilogy) writes about older characters who haven’t yet given up on love and sex and the activities too often relegated to youth. Bonnie McCune’s Never Retreat deals with a single mom’s travails with a macho corporate star at a Colorado mountain business retreat. And Suzanne Young’s The Wrong Coat introduces two retirement-home sleuths. Writers can be characters enough; joining three writerly characters talking about their character work will prove to be a constructive and delightful redundancy.
