Book It: Five Best Literary Events This Week

Mid-May brings rising temps, allergens in the air, and bikes and pedestrians all over the place — so what better time to stay inside and celebrate books? This week boasts a discussion of the challenges of living in the Balkans, lines from a poet laureate, not one but two (count ‘em, two!) book festivals, and a character discussion at the Denver Woman’s Press Club. It’s a robust week, and it’s all indoors.

So sell your stock in antihistamines, buy up some books...and get them signed! Here’s where to do it.

EXPAND Traveler's Tales

Tania Romanov, Mother Tongue

Tuesday, May 15, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover LoDo

1628 16th Street

Free

Mother Tongue: A Saga of Three Generations of Balkan Women is an exploration of three generations of women living in the chaos of a part of the world that kept changing around them: the Balkans. Join author Tania Romanov at the Tattered Cover downtown as she journeys through time, challenging the belief that one’s country of birth is defined as a fixed point. Here’s proof to the contrary.