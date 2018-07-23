Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

There's something on the books for everyone this week. You like thrillers? Check. Award-winning collections of short fiction? Check. Important kids’ books with redeeming social value? Check. Deep literary works by Colorado authors? Double check. And something to satisfy that Star Wars sweet tooth? Check, dark side-style. In terms of literary value, you can have a very good feeling about these five literary events for the last full week of July.

Del Rey Books

Timothy Zahn, Thrawn: Alliances

Tuesday, July 24, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Hugo Award-winning novelist Timothy Zahn returns to the Tattered Cover and to the Star Wars universe with a new book focusing on Admiral Thrawn teaming up with Darth Vader to fight off the enemies of the Empire. Who do you root for in a book like Thrawn: Allliances? (Darth Vader. The correct answer is always Darth Vader. At least when Han Solo isn’t an option.) Come to the event, buy the book, get it signed and read it for yourself. And may the Force be with you.

EXPAND Workman

Gina Wohlsdorf and Joanna Luloff, Blood Highway and Remind Me Again What Happened

Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Bookstore

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

This event at the Boulder Bookstore is a great local literary two-fer: Joanna Luloff, author of Remind Me Again What Happened (an astounding mediation on memory that she recently discussed in a Westword interview), joins with best-selling thriller novelist Gina Wohlsdorf, whose new book is Blood Highway. Your $5 entry fee can be applied to the purchase of either book — though you should spring for both, of course.