Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

There's something on the books for everyone this week. You like thrillers? Check. Award-winning collections of short fiction? Check. Important kids’ books with redeeming social value? Check. Deep literary works by Colorado authors? Double check. And something to satisfy that Star Wars sweet tooth? Check, dark side-style. In terms of literary value, you can have a very good feeling about these five literary events for the last full week of July.
Timothy Zahn, Thrawn: Alliances
Tuesday, July 24, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Hugo Award-winning novelist Timothy Zahn returns to the Tattered Cover and to the Star Wars universe with a new book focusing on Admiral Thrawn teaming up with Darth Vader to fight off the enemies of the Empire. Who do you root for in a book like Thrawn: Allliances? (Darth Vader. The correct answer is always Darth Vader. At least when Han Solo isn’t an option.) Come to the event, buy the book, get it signed and read it for yourself. And may the Force be with you.
Gina Wohlsdorf and Joanna Luloff, Blood Highway and Remind Me Again What Happened
Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Bookstore
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
This event at the Boulder Bookstore is a great local literary two-fer: Joanna Luloff, author of Remind Me Again What Happened (an astounding mediation on memory that she recently discussed in a Westword interview), joins with best-selling thriller novelist Gina Wohlsdorf, whose new book is Blood Highway. Your $5 entry fee can be applied to the purchase of either book — though you should spring for both, of course.
Laura Pritchett, The Blue Hour
Thursday, July 26, 6 p.m.
Boulder Public Library
1001 Arapahoe Road, Boulder
Free
The ZEE JLF Summer Book Club brings Colorado Book Award author Laura Pritchett and her winning novel The Blue Hour to the Boulder Public Library. The book is an original take on a small-town story, in which the folks of Blue Moon Mountain are caught up in a time of darkness, desire, lust and honesty. This free event is part of the lead-up to Boulder’s ZEE JLF, a celebration of world literature coming up in September.
Michelle Finch, Phoenix Goes to School
Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m.
Tattered Cover LoDo
1628 16th Street
Free
Author Michelle Finch comes to the Tattered Cover LoDo to read from and sign her new children's book, Phoenix Goes to School: A Story to Support Transgender and Gender Diverse Children. Diane Ehrensaft, director of the Mental Health, Child, and Adolescent Gender Center, calls the book “a brilliant must-read for every child who is either…gender-creative or transgender…or wants to be [that child’s] ally.” In short: It’s a tender and important book in today’s world.
Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties
Saturday, July 28, 5 p.m.
Highlands Church at the Holiday Theater
2644 West 32nd Avenue
$10 for Lighthouse members, $20 non-members
Lighthouse Writers Workshop brings author Carmen Maria Machado and her acclaimed short-story collection Her Body and Other Parties in for a reading, Q&A and book signing. Local author Alexander Lumans will discuss the writing process with Machado, whose debut book was a finalist for the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and many other honors. Machado will also be doing a craft talk at Lighthouse on Sunday, July 29, at 10 a.m.; tickets for that event are available separately.
