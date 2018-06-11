Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This is a busy week, leading into PrideFest, Denver Comic Con, TEDxMileHigh and Father's Day. Clear your mind at one of Denver's literary events...and pick up a book or two for Dad in the process. Here are our five favorites this week:

John Tinnell, Actionable Media

Wednesday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Bookstore

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Since the 1990s, computers have become ubiquitous: From smartphones to smartglasses to smart cities, technology has colonized our digital landscape. University of Colorado Denver English professor Dr. John Tinnell reads from, discusses and signs copies of his fascinating new book, Actionable Media: Digital Communication Beyond the Desktop, which develops a theoretical framework for understanding the nascent initiatives (wearable interfaces, augmented reality, etc.) in terms of their history, their influence and their promise for the future of human communication.

Georgia Hunter, We Were the Lucky Ones

Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family’s separation at the outset of World War II, and their determination not just to survive, but to one day reunite, Georgia Hunter’s novel We Were the Lucky Ones is a tribute to the strength of family, and the triumph of familial obligation in the face of tremendous odds. Tattered Cover brings Hunter to the Colfax location for a reading and signing of this gripping and poignant book. “Love in the face of global adversity?” says Glamour in its review: ”It couldn’t be more timely.”