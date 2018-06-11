Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

This is a busy week, leading into PrideFest, Denver Comic Con, TEDxMileHigh and Father's Day. Clear your mind at one of Denver's literary events...and pick up a book or two for Dad in the process. Here are our five favorites this week:
John Tinnell, Actionable Media
Wednesday, June 13, 7:30 p.m.
Boulder Bookstore
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
$5
Since the 1990s, computers have become ubiquitous: From smartphones to smartglasses to smart cities, technology has colonized our digital landscape. University of Colorado Denver English professor Dr. John Tinnell reads from, discusses and signs copies of his fascinating new book, Actionable Media: Digital Communication Beyond the Desktop, which develops a theoretical framework for understanding the nascent initiatives (wearable interfaces, augmented reality, etc.) in terms of their history, their influence and their promise for the future of human communication.
Georgia Hunter, We Were the Lucky Ones
Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m.
Tattered Cover
2526 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family’s separation at the outset of World War II, and their determination not just to survive, but to one day reunite, Georgia Hunter’s novel We Were the Lucky Ones is a tribute to the strength of family, and the triumph of familial obligation in the face of tremendous odds. Tattered Cover brings Hunter to the Colfax location for a reading and signing of this gripping and poignant book. “Love in the face of global adversity?” says Glamour in its review: ”It couldn’t be more timely.”
Steven Raichlen, Project Fire
Friday, June 15, 6 p.m.
BookBar
4280 Tennyson Street
$28 includes a copy of the book, a drink and food samples
BookBar welcomes James Beard Award-winning author, PBS star and Barbecue Hall-of-Famer Steven Raichlen as he serves up his latest book, Project Fire: Cutting-Edge Techniques and Sizzling Recipes From the Caveman Porterhouse to Salt Slab Brownie S’mores. This is a reading and signing that will make your mouth water —which is just fine, because there will also be eats at BookBar. Get ready for some grill-style deliciousness; all you have to bring is your appetite (well, and $28).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Margot Potter, Fifty and Other F-Words
Saturday, June 16, 3:30 p.m.
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Free
The Denver Public Library welcomes author Margot Potter to the RiNo Art District for a discussion, reading and signing of her book Fifty and Other F-Words: Reflections From the Rearview Mirror. At 54, writer, design expert and on-camera personality Potter has created her first full-length work, described as “Nora Ephron meets Chelsea Handler meets David Sedaris.” It details in hilarious and honest detail how a “nasty woman” keeps on keeping on, no matter her age.
Edgar Cantero, Meddling Kids
Friday, June 15, through Sunday, June 17
Denver Comic Con
Colorado Convention Center
Free with Denver Comic Con Registration
If you’re a fan of old-school Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, the show Supernatural or the phrase “and I would have gotten away with it, too…,” then this nostalgic horror-comedy mashup by Edgar Cantero is a must-read. Pack your Scooby snacks, load up the Mystery Machine, and cartoon-rush over to Denver Comic Con, where Cantero will be shaking hands and signing copies of the book. Sure (ruh-ro) you have to register for the DCC in order to get in, but, heck, you were going to do that anyway, right?
Have an event that might qualify for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!