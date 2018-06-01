The Fourteen Best Fashion Events in Denver in June

As the sun starts to heat things up in Denver, the fashion scene is heating up, too, offering plenty of reasons to dress up and get out on the town. From pop-up shops to fashion shows to charity drives and trunk shows, here are the fourteen best fashion events this month, in chronological order.

Scout Designs and Belong Designs Pop-Up Shop

Opening Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Scout Designs and Belong Designs

1425 Larimer Street

This pop-up shop will offer athletic wear for men and women from both Scout Designs and Belong Designs; it's the first retail location for both brands. After it pops up on June 2 during Larimer Square's Chalk Art festival, the space will remain open through the end of August. Click here for more information.

Last Ones Left Apparel Swimsuit Release Party

Saturday, June 2, 2 to 6 p.m.

Dorchester Social

1448 Market Street

Local street-wear brand Last Ones Left Apparel will host its second annual swimwear party at the newly renovated Dorchester Social. Along with a rooftop fashion show of the brand's latest line of swimwear, there will be Mediterranean food from Ali Baba Grill, music and prize giveaways. Royal Outerwear will also have a pop-up shop at the event. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Recycled Runway

Opening Tuesday, June 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History

1035 Broadway Street, Boulder

Head to the BioLounge Gallery in the Henderson Building on the CU Boulder campus to see fashion created by local artists. The display runs from June 5 through August 31 and includes original garments designed and constructed from up-cycled materials by students ranging from sixth graders to high school seniors. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Westword

Made in a City Opening

Wednesday, June 6, 5 to 7 p.m.

Zeppelin Station

3501 Wazee Street

The new Zeppelin Station is kicking off Made in a City, an ongoing series of rotating retailers.The debut selection features twelve Montreal-based makers selling jewelry, clothing, hats and more. Every few months the focus of the retail shops will rotate, showcasing products from a different place. Click here for more information.

P.O.M.E. Apparel Launch Event

Thursday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Your Mom's House

608 East 13th Avenue

Product of My Environment, or P.O.M.E, is an environmentally-conscious lifestyle brand with apparel and accessories for men and women. Although the brand started in Detroit, it's headquartered in Denver, taking inspiration from outdoor and urban lifestyles and culture to produce one-of-a kind creations. At this event, P.O.M.E. will debut its new clothing line; proceeds will benefit Little Kids Rock, a musical non-profit. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Photo courtesy of Timbuk2

Pride Party

Friday, June 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

Timbuk2 Denver

1411 Larimer Street #101

As part of Timbuk2’s commitment to progress and diversity, the San Francisco-based company will celebrate the LGBTQ community with a pride party and runway walk-off, hosted by Miss Gay Pride, Kyile Norell, and Andrea Staxx. There will also be music from DJ Tyler Wyatt, food from Voodoo Doughnuts, and beer from Great Divide Brewing Company, plus the chance to get Timbuk2’s limited-release Pride bag. Click here for more information.

Never a Wallflower owner and fashion designer, Dana Schoonover will make an appearance at True in the Stanley on June 9. Photo courtesy of Never A Wallflower

Never a Wallflower Trunk Show

Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

True at the Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street Suite 164, Aurora

Contemporary womenswear and accessories brand Never a Wallflower, which was started in 2015 by fashion designer Dana Schoonover, will be the focus of a trunk show at True Boutique at the Stanley Marketplace. Schoonover will be on hand to show her designs and offer styling advice on June 9. Click here for more information.

Clothing Drive for Children

Sunday, June 9, 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Mount Saint Vincent

4159 Lowell Boulevard

Mount Saint Vincent, a treatment center for children, is holding a clothing drive to collect new and used children’s clothing in sizes 5 to 16. If you're unable to participate in the June 9 drive, you can drop off clothing and personal-care items during regular office hours; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Denver Pride Fest

Trash Fashion Show

Saturday, June 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

The first Trash Fashion Show will feature one-of-a-kind original, wearable art made from recycled and up-cycled materials. Designers will compete in categories such as Little Black Dress (fashion made from black trash bags) and White Trash (fashion created from white materials) in what promises to be very creative fashion show. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Solo

515 30th Street

The Denver Vintage Collective, a fashion market, will host many of Colorado's vintage vendors at this event, including Old Gold Vintage, Sweet Bean, Denver Rummage and the Denver Fashion Truck. Food trucks will also be on hand. Admission is free; click here for more information.

EXPAND A look from Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer 2018 collection. Photo courtesy of Reuters

Ralph Lauren Trunk Show

Tuesday, June 12, and Wednesday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Head to the designer sportswear department on the second floor of Neiman Marcus to see the newest collection from American designer Ralph Lauren. Click here for more information.

African Fashion Show

Saturday, June 16, 5 to 9 p.m.

Aurora Association of Realtors

14201 East Evans Drive, Aurora

This show will showcase the work of fashion designers from Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana; to complement the looks on the runway, there will be live African drumming, a DJ and African cuisine. The event will raise funds for orphans and farmers in Liberia and Guinea Conakry. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Photo courtesy of Etsy.com

Super Dad's Day

Saturday, June 16, 1 to 3 p.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock

Just in time for Father's Day on June 17, the Outlets at Castle Rock will host a superhero-themed shopping experience honoring the super dads of Colorado. Six different superheroes will be present, along with life-size board games, a DJ spinning superhero soundtracks; several outlet shops will offer Father’s Day discounts. Bonus: shoppers who wear a cape will receive a $5 Outlets at Castle Rock gift card. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Adorn Salon and Spa

Adorn Five Year Anniversary Fashion and Hair Show

Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adorn Salon and Spa

277 Broadway Street Unit D

Adorn Salon and Spa, a female-owned shop, is celebrating five years in the Baker neighborhood with an open-house party and fashion and hair show. The day's festivities will include live music, a behind-the-scenes interactive hair-and-fashion experience, and light refreshments. Models will walk the runway at both 5 and 6 p.m., showcasing modern styles inspired by some of fashion’s most iconic looks. Click here for more information.