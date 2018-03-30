Eggstra! Eggstra! Eggstra! Denver's on a Roll March 31

No foolin', Easter is early this year, on April 1. But you can start the celebration even earlier, at one of three Easter egg hunts on March 31 that range from family-friendly to very adult.

11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31

Jared's Nursery, Gift, and Garden

10500 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Free, but bring canned goods for a local food bank

Over 17,000 Easter eggs will be hidden around Jared's Garden, which hosts hunts staggered by age group. The Easter bunny will be on hand, too, for photo ops. Find out more at jaredsgarden.com.

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods Easter Egg Hunt

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31

Tears-Macfarlane House

1290 Williams Street

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods is hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt with special guests from Warren Village, the Gathering Place, and Teller and Moore elementary schools. This family-friendly event includes games, refreshments, hunts staggered by age, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Find more details here.