Eggstra! Eggstra! Eggstra! Denver's on a Roll March 31

No foolin', Easter is early this year, on April 1. But you can start the celebration even earlier, at one of three Easter egg hunts on March 31 that range from family-friendly to very adult.
11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 31
Jared's Nursery, Gift, and Garden
10500 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Free, but bring canned goods for a local food bank
Over 17,000 Easter eggs will be hidden around Jared's Garden, which hosts hunts staggered by age group. The Easter bunny will be on hand, too, for photo ops. Find out more at jaredsgarden.com.
Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods Easter Egg Hunt
Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31
Tears-Macfarlane House
1290 Williams Street
Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods is hosting its annual Easter Egg hunt with special guests from Warren Village, the Gathering Place, and Teller and Moore elementary schools. This family-friendly event includes games, refreshments, hunts staggered by age, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Find more details here.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Grownup Egg Hunt
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 31
Crestmoor Park, 275 Courtland Drive
$10 in advance, $12 at door
Who says that you have to be a kid to enjoy a good Easter egg hunt? This fundraiser for the nonprofit PAVES, which fights for the rights, visibility, respect and education of bisexual+ people, is designed for adults. Gather at Crestmoor Park to hung eggs, meet cool people, win prizes (not just candy) and support a good cause. Find out more at pavesnonprofit.yapsody.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!