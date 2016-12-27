Denver's Rank on WalletHub's List of Best Places for New Year's Eve: Fourth?!?

menu

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Eric Gruneisen
Denver is the country's fourth-best place for New Year's Eve, according to WalletHub. Who tops the Mile High City? Orlando (number one), San Francisco (two) and Atlanta; Gilbert, Arizona, holds down the sad hundredth-best spot.

The rankings are all based strictly on science, of course. "In order to identify the best spots for celebrating New Year’s Eve, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: 1) Entertainment & Food, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility. Next, we compiled 20 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for New Year’s Eve partiers. Finally, we calculated the overall score for each city based on its weighted average across all metrics and used the resulting scores to rank them accordingly."

Want to know more? See all of WalletHub's stats here.

But we don't need to look to WalletHub to know that Denver has a great New Year's Eve. Just check our listings for December 31 in the Calendar section. And when in doubt, remember: two free fireworks shows in downtown Denver, at 9 p.m. and midnight. As far as we're concerned, that alone makes us number one.

