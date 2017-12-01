The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in December

December is here, bringing with it many shopping opportunities...whether you're buying gifts for friends and loved ones, or for yourself. From holiday markets to fashion shows to new store deals, there are plenty of reasons to get out and about this month — and look great while you're doing it. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver for December....so far.

H&M Grand Opening in Stapleton

Friday, December 1

The Shops at Northfield Stapleton

8216 Northfield Boulevard

H&M, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer, is opening another Denver location, this one in Stapleton. To celebrate the new store, H&M will offer the first 500 shoppers in line a chance to win gift cards. Click here for more information.

Denver Flea Holiday Flea

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 3

Sports Castle

1000 Broadway

This reinvented retail experience focuses on one-of-a-kind gifts that come with a story; the market will also have cocktails, food trucks and music. Click here for more information.

Pop, Fizz, Fashion! Holiday Fashion Show

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 2

Pure Barre Belmar

7420 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

Just in time for the holidays, Pure Barre Belmar will be modeling its new holiday arrivals. Everyone who attends the fashion show will receive a coupon for 20 percent off all purchases, which can be used anytime in December, as well as a swag bag, champagne and a chance to win a $100 gift card to Pure Barre Belmar. Space is limited; you must RSVP here to attend.

Photo courtesy of The Frye Company

The Frye Company and Lana's Shop Collaboration

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 7

The Frye Company Denver

2929 East Second Avenue

Footwear expert The Frye Company is collaborating with local stationary boutique Lana’s Shop as part of the nationwide Meet Our Makers series.The event will feature a diverse selection of Lana’s Shop products, including custom cards, envelopes and gift-wrap. While shopping for boots and handbags from Frye, customers can pick up hand-crafted cards from Lana Effron, Lana's Shop owner, who will offer complimentary gift wrapping. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Haute Luxe

LUXE Fashion Show

8 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 8

NATIV Hotel Denver

1612 Wazee Street

Haute Luxe, a Miami-based online boutique for men and women, is putting on a fashion show to showcase its new collection and hype up its upcoming Denver store, Luxe. No hiking boots or fleeces allowed at this event; the fashion show will be geared towards New Year;s Eve. Guests can expect music, mojitos, Cuban food and a fashion show starting at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Eye on Design

Pintastic: Enamel Pin Art Show

7 p.m. Friday, December 8

Lowbrow

38 Broadway

Lowbrow will throw its second Pintastic enamel-pin art show on December 8, with more artists, more pins and more edge than the initial version. At the reception, you can shop the newest styles, snagging favorites before they sell out. The show runs through January; new pins will be added as others sell out. Click here for featured artist announcements and updates.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Timbuk2

Timbuk2 Break Up With Your Bag Event

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 9, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 9

Timbuk2

1411 Larimer Street #101

San Francisco based-bag maker Timbuk2 is giving shoppers an incentive to donate to charity...and pick up a new bag in the process. Bring in any non-perishable food item or gently used bag, regardless of the brand; Timbuk2 will donate every used bag to Sox Place, and every non-perishable food item to the Food Bank of the Rockies. Anyone who donates will get 40 percent off of a new Timbuk2 bag of their choice, as well as snacks and beer from Breckenridge Brewery. Click here for more information.

This gold captain's hat is part of the Goorin Bros Uncharted collection. Photo courtesy of Goorin Bros

Goorin Bros Uncharted

7 p.m. Friday, December 9

Goorin Bros

1410 Larimer Street

Legendary hatmaker Goorin Bros. will release a high-fashion capsule collection, Uncharted, just in time for holiday gift-giving. The first installment is titled Don’t Give Up the Ship; included in this maiden voyage are five pieces produced in collaboration with Hills Hats, which has been operating in New Zealand since in 1875. Click here for more information.

Fashionably IP

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 14

Commons on Champa

1245 Champa Street

This intellectual property program will focus on topics relevant to everyone in the fashion industry, with a panel comprising local IP attorneys and fashion companies, as well as a design supervisory patent examiner. Learn how to leverage IP to help protect your brand, whether through copyrights, trademarks, patents or trade secrets. Click here for more information.

Another chance to wear these.... Christopher Morgan

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fashion Show

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, December 16

Grandma's House

1710 South Broadway

This is your chance to dust off that ugly sweater and put it to good use. Not only can you strut your stuff on Grandma's catwalk, but if you win, you could get a free growler of Grandma's Beer. Click here for more information.