The Ten Best Fashion Events in February

Roses are red, violets are blue, love is in the air...and fashion is, too. February is here, bringing with it plenty of reasons to go shopping and look your best. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this month, in chronological order.
Feather + Stone Trunk Show
Now through Thursday, February 15
Talulah Jones
1122 East 17th Avenue
To celebrate Valentine's Day, Talulah Jones, lifestyle boutique, is hosting local jewelry designer Maia Chavez Larkin of Feather + Stone and her exclusive collection of gemstone necklaces, earrings and bracelets made by hand exclusively for this shop. This collection is inspired by colors that evoke romance and natural wonder. Click here for more information.
HAUS Pop-Up Shop
Friday, February 2, 6 p.m. to midnight; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4
Buffalo Exchange
51 Broadway Street
Denver-based fashion brand HAUS is launching its new spring/summer collection,"Ferel," at a First Friday weekend pop-event with vintage consignment shop Buffalo Exchange. The opening night festivities include an art exhibition, drinks, music, live screen printing, custom fittings for pre-orders, and shopping and fashion, of course. The party is free, and Buffalo Exchange will carry HAUS fashion all weekend long in case you can't make it to opening night. Click here for more information.
Refined Beauty: 2018 Emma & Grace Bridal and Fashion Show
Thursday, February 8, 7 to 9 p.m.
Emma & Grace
3353 Larimer Street
This fashion show will focus on bridal gowns carried at local boutique Emma & Grace. Along with drinks and desserts, guests can expect a fashion show offering a first look at the "Wild Hearts" collection by Karen Willis Holmes, the latest Emma & Grace Private Label gowns, and creations by the newest designers in the Emma & Grace family. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door; proceeds benefit the Gathering Place, a local shelter for women. Click here for more information.
The Brick Heart Effect Fashion Show
Friday, February 9, 7 to 11 p.m.
Club Vinyl
1082 Broadway Street
New Denver-based clothing company Mocha DeWardrobe is producing The Brick Heart Effect Fashion Show, a benefit for the American Heart Association designed to give women more recognition in today's society. Since February is Heart Awareness Month and Go Red for Women month, the focus is on the color red, with work from local fashion designers including Destiny Acuna of Destiny's Denim. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
Thriftinista Goodwill Shopping Bus Tour
Saturday, February 10, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Goodwill Denver Administrative Office
6850 Federal Boulevard
Thrifty fashionistas will not want to miss this thrifting expedition. The day begins with breakfast at Goodwill Industries of Denver headquarters, where there will be a short lesson on today's emerging fashion trends and the joys of thrifting offered by master thrifter Susan Frew, founder of Thriftinista, and Betsy Wiersma, founder of the Camp Experience Network. Lunch will be provided on the bus while you shop from store to store, hunting for rare fashion treasures. Frew founded Thriftinista as a way to give back to the community by raising funds for non-profits while enjoying the fun of thrifting. Click here for more information.
Project Funway 2018
Saturday, February 10, 6 p.m.
Dobson Ice Arena
321 East Lionshead Circle, Vail
Now in its seventh year, Project Funway is an unconventional fashion event that challenges young designers to create garments out of anything but fabric and send them down a runway to be critiqued by expert judges, including Denver native and Project Runway star Mondo Guerra. This avant-garde show brings teachers, parents and students together in a collaborative way. The more unconventional the materials, the better, as contestants are encouraged to staple, tape, glue or bedazzle a garment together. Click here for more information.
Diversity Fashion Show
Saturday, February 17, 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Ferrari, Bentley, Lotus, Karma & USSV of Denver
1480 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch
Nue Magazine presents this fashion show celebrating the characteristics that make everyone unique, with over 25 local fashion designers presenting work on the runway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers; the fashion show begins at 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
Blank Label Opening
Accepting Appointments Starting Monday, February 19
Blank Label Clothing
1360 17th Street, Garden Level Suite
Men of Denver have reason to celebrate: The made-to-order menswear and suiting experts of Blank Label are opening a new shop in LoDo. This is a retail shop, by appointment only, so email Connor at connor.lees@blanklabel.com to set up a consultation for a suit made just for you. Click here for more information.
Y.A.H.S. Education
Monday, February 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Carson and Co Salon
2134 Curtis Street
Seasoned hairstylists Chad Stokes and Amanda Harsche are teaming up to teach a five-hour class on everything students need to know about current hairstyle trends such as balayage, coloring, styling and even social media. Click here for more information.
Artopia 2018
Friday, February 23, 7 p.m. (VIP at 6 p.m.
The Church Nightclub
1160 Lincoln Street
Westword's signature arts event, Artopia, is back this year in a new venue, on a new day of the week, with a new emphasis on full immersion art experience. The 2018 Artopia will offer 35 artists working live, food and drink, live music and, of course, a fashion show, this time putting the spotlight on designers Francis Roces of Kimono Dragons and the C.R.Lee brand, with styling by Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
