The Ten Best Fashion Events in February

Roses are red, violets are blue, love is in the air...and fashion is, too. February is here, bringing with it plenty of reasons to go shopping and look your best. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this month, in chronological order.

Feather + Stone Trunk Show

Now through Thursday, February 15

Talulah Jones

1122 East 17th Avenue

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Talulah Jones, lifestyle boutique, is hosting local jewelry designer Maia Chavez Larkin of Feather + Stone and her exclusive collection of gemstone necklaces, earrings and bracelets made by hand exclusively for this shop. This collection is inspired by colors that evoke romance and natural wonder. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Michael Sullivan

HAUS Pop-Up Shop

Friday, February 2, 6 p.m. to midnight; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4

Buffalo Exchange

51 Broadway Street

Denver-based fashion brand HAUS is launching its new spring/summer collection,"Ferel," at a First Friday weekend pop-event with vintage consignment shop Buffalo Exchange. The opening night festivities include an art exhibition, drinks, music, live screen printing, custom fittings for pre-orders, and shopping and fashion, of course. The party is free, and Buffalo Exchange will carry HAUS fashion all weekend long in case you can't make it to opening night. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Emma & Grace

Refined Beauty: 2018 Emma & Grace Bridal and Fashion Show

Thursday, February 8, 7 to 9 p.m.

Emma & Grace

3353 Larimer Street

This fashion show will focus on bridal gowns carried at local boutique Emma & Grace. Along with drinks and desserts, guests can expect a fashion show offering a first look at the "Wild Hearts" collection by Karen Willis Holmes, the latest Emma & Grace Private Label gowns, and creations by the newest designers in the Emma & Grace family. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door; proceeds benefit the Gathering Place, a local shelter for women. Click here for more information.

The Brick Heart Effect Fashion Show

Friday, February 9, 7 to 11 p.m.

Club Vinyl

1082 Broadway Street

New Denver-based clothing company Mocha DeWardrobe is producing The Brick Heart Effect Fashion Show, a benefit for the American Heart Association designed to give women more recognition in today's society. Since February is Heart Awareness Month and Go Red for Women month, the focus is on the color red, with work from local fashion designers including Destiny Acuna of Destiny's Denim. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Photo courtesy of Thriftinista

Thriftinista Goodwill Shopping Bus Tour

Saturday, February 10, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Goodwill Denver Administrative Office

6850 Federal Boulevard

Thrifty fashionistas will not want to miss this thrifting expedition. The day begins with breakfast at Goodwill Industries of Denver headquarters, where there will be a short lesson on today's emerging fashion trends and the joys of thrifting offered by master thrifter Susan Frew, founder of Thriftinista, and Betsy Wiersma, founder of the Camp Experience Network. Lunch will be provided on the bus while you shop from store to store, hunting for rare fashion treasures. Frew founded Thriftinista as a way to give back to the community by raising funds for non-profits while enjoying the fun of thrifting. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Project Funway

Project Funway 2018

Saturday, February 10, 6 p.m.

Dobson Ice Arena

321 East Lionshead Circle, Vail

Now in its seventh year, Project Funway is an unconventional fashion event that challenges young designers to create garments out of anything but fabric and send them down a runway to be critiqued by expert judges, including Denver native and Project Runway star Mondo Guerra. This avant-garde show brings teachers, parents and students together in a collaborative way. The more unconventional the materials, the better, as contestants are encouraged to staple, tape, glue or bedazzle a garment together. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Nue Magazine

Diversity Fashion Show

Saturday, February 17, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Ferrari, Bentley, Lotus, Karma & USSV of Denver

1480 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch

Nue Magazine presents this fashion show celebrating the characteristics that make everyone unique, with over 25 local fashion designers presenting work on the runway. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers; the fashion show begins at 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Blank Label

Blank Label Opening

Accepting Appointments Starting Monday, February 19

Blank Label Clothing

1360 17th Street, Garden Level Suite

Men of Denver have reason to celebrate: The made-to-order menswear and suiting experts of Blank Label are opening a new shop in LoDo. This is a retail shop, by appointment only, so email Connor at connor.lees@blanklabel.com to set up a consultation for a suit made just for you. Click here for more information.

Y.A.H.S. Education

Monday, February 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carson and Co Salon

2134 Curtis Street

Seasoned hairstylists Chad Stokes and Amanda Harsche are teaming up to teach a five-hour class on everything students need to know about current hairstyle trends such as balayage, coloring, styling and even social media. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Westword

Artopia 2018

Friday, February 23, 7 p.m. (VIP at 6 p.m.

The Church Nightclub

1160 Lincoln Street

Westword's signature arts event, Artopia, is back this year in a new venue, on a new day of the week, with a new emphasis on full immersion art experience. The 2018 Artopia will offer 35 artists working live, food and drink, live music and, of course, a fashion show, this time putting the spotlight on designers Francis Roces of Kimono Dragons and the C.R.Lee brand, with styling by Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.