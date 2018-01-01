The Ten Best Fashion Events In Denver in January

The new year is here, bringing new ideas, new trends and new reasons to look your best. There are also plenty of new events, from fashion shows to bridal showcases, and sewing classes to fashion gatherings. Here are the ten best fashion events for Denver in January 2018.
Oscar de la Renta Trunk Show
Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek
3030 East First Avenue
Swing by the fine apparel department on the second floor of Neiman Marcus to see and shop the new Spring/Summer 2018 collection from Oscar de la Renta. Since the great designer's death in 2014, co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have overseen the new collections, continuing his legacy. Click here for more information.
Stella and Dot Season Stylist Meeting
Tuesday, January 9, 7 to 10 p.m.
ViewHouse
2680 West Main Street, Littleton
Want to start your own fashion business? This meeting is an opportunity to meet a community of stylists. Stella and Dot designers will have their new spring collection on display to see and shop, sharing their inspirations behind the collection. Click here for more information.
The DenVhere Fashion Show
Friday, January 12, 7 to 10 p.m.
Copper Leaf Gardens and Event Center
1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield
DenVhere Magazine's annual DenVhere Fashion Show returns with free parking, drinks and food for purchase, and a runway showcasing hair and make-up by Stacey James Institute and designs by Sherry's Angels, Eliza Clifton, Angelina's Knots, Anaabel Marquez, Jaymie's Touch, Corner of Sunshine and Simply Mania by Aishica. Click here to purchase tickets (proceeds benefit A Precious Child charity) and for more information.
Something New Boutique Bridal Show
Friday, January 12, 6 to 9 p.m.
The Broadmoor
1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs
This bridal fashion show comes with a cocktail hour and vendors, as well as a fashion show with wedding dresses, tuxes, bridesmaid dresses and more. The event also features prizes, and at the end of the show one bride will win $1000 to Something New Bridal Boutique. Click here for more information.
Justin Great Season Two Launch Party
Friday, January 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Urban Mix
2907 Huron Street #101
Designer Justin Great is launching his latest collection with an evening of fashion, music, art and food. Admission and parking are free for this fashion show, where there will also be a photo booth and giveaways. DJ CRL CRRLL and Justin Great will provided the soundtrack for the evening. RSVP for a complimentary gift and raffle ticket; click here for more information.
21 Below: Radical Disco Fashion Show
Saturday, January 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
Museum of Contemporary Art Denver
1485 Delgany Street
MCA Denver will host a teen-focused fashion show, complete with interactive glam stations, food and music; the Denver Fashion Truck will be on hand to supply some stylish threads. Admission is free for teens; click here for more information.
Custom Fit Class
Thursday, January 25, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Fabrics
4042 South Parker Road, Aurora
This class is an introduction to fitting and basic pattern alteration; students who complete this course will have a fitting pattern that can be transferred to permanent pattern paper, and will be prepared to enroll in the next class in this series, Tee Shirt Design Elements, where students can add personal style variations. Click here for more information.
Unveiled Bridal Fashion Show
Friday, January 26, 5 to 8 p.m.
Windsong Estate Event Center
2901 Saddler Boulevard, Fort Collins
Ladies and gentlemen are invited to bring the whole tribe to this bridal fashion show, where caterers Origins, JuanYJui and Modern Edge will provide food and drinks before the fashion show kicks off at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
Introduction to Sewing Class
Saturday, January 27, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Denver Design Incubator
2040 Clay Street
Instructor Peg Koerselman teaches this introductory class on the basics of sewing. The goal is to familiarize students with the use of a sewing machine and teach them the proper way to lay a pattern on fabric; the class will culminate with the construction of one or two simple items. Space for the class is limited; click here for more information and to register.
L.A. Flower Bar's Spring 2018 Bridal Bash
Saturday, January 27, noon to 4 p.m.
L.A. Flower Bar and Gifts
8230 South Colorado Boulevard Suite B4, Centennial
See the latest in wedding fashion, food and flowers, with a team of designers on hand to offer advice. Guests will get complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres; registered brides will be eligible for exclusive prize giveaways. Click here for more information.
