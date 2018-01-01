The Ten Best Fashion Events In Denver in January

The new year is here, bringing new ideas, new trends and new reasons to look your best. There are also plenty of new events, from fashion shows to bridal showcases, and sewing classes to fashion gatherings. Here are the ten best fashion events for Denver in January 2018.

Oscar de la Renta Trunk Show

Thursday, January 4 and Friday, January 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Swing by the fine apparel department on the second floor of Neiman Marcus to see and shop the new Spring/Summer 2018 collection from Oscar de la Renta. Since the great designer's death in 2014, co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim have overseen the new collections, continuing his legacy. Click here for more information.

Stella and Dot Season Stylist Meeting

Tuesday, January 9, 7 to 10 p.m.

ViewHouse

2680 West Main Street, Littleton

Want to start your own fashion business? This meeting is an opportunity to meet a community of stylists. Stella and Dot designers will have their new spring collection on display to see and shop, sharing their inspirations behind the collection. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of CoolLivin.com

The DenVhere Fashion Show

Friday, January 12, 7 to 10 p.m.

Copper Leaf Gardens and Event Center

1200 Miramonte Street, Broomfield

DenVhere Magazine's annual DenVhere Fashion Show returns with free parking, drinks and food for purchase, and a runway showcasing hair and make-up by Stacey James Institute and designs by Sherry's Angels, Eliza Clifton, Angelina's Knots, Anaabel Marquez, Jaymie's Touch, Corner of Sunshine and Simply Mania by Aishica. Click here to purchase tickets (proceeds benefit A Precious Child charity) and for more information.

Something New Boutique Bridal Show

Friday, January 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Broadmoor

1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs

This bridal fashion show comes with a cocktail hour and vendors, as well as a fashion show with wedding dresses, tuxes, bridesmaid dresses and more. The event also features prizes, and at the end of the show one bride will win $1000 to Something New Bridal Boutique. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Justin Great

Justin Great Season Two Launch Party

Friday, January 19, 7 to 10 p.m.

Urban Mix

2907 Huron Street #101

Designer Justin Great is launching his latest collection with an evening of fashion, music, art and food. Admission and parking are free for this fashion show, where there will also be a photo booth and giveaways. DJ CRL CRRLL and Justin Great will provided the soundtrack for the evening. RSVP for a complimentary gift and raffle ticket; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of MCA Denver

21 Below: Radical Disco Fashion Show

Saturday, January 20, 6 to 9 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

1485 Delgany Street

MCA Denver will host a teen-focused fashion show, complete with interactive glam stations, food and music; the Denver Fashion Truck will be on hand to supply some stylish threads. Admission is free for teens; click here for more information.

Custom Fit Class

Thursday, January 25, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Fabrics

4042 South Parker Road, Aurora

This class is an introduction to fitting and basic pattern alteration; students who complete this course will have a fitting pattern that can be transferred to permanent pattern paper, and will be prepared to enroll in the next class in this series, Tee Shirt Design Elements, where students can add personal style variations. Click here for more information.

Unveiled Bridal Fashion Show

Friday, January 26, 5 to 8 p.m.

Windsong Estate Event Center

2901 Saddler Boulevard, Fort Collins

Ladies and gentlemen are invited to bring the whole tribe to this bridal fashion show, where caterers Origins, JuanYJui and Modern Edge will provide food and drinks before the fashion show kicks off at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Denver Design Incubator

Introduction to Sewing Class

Saturday, January 27, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

Instructor Peg Koerselman teaches this introductory class on the basics of sewing. The goal is to familiarize students with the use of a sewing machine and teach them the proper way to lay a pattern on fabric; the class will culminate with the construction of one or two simple items. Space for the class is limited; click here for more information and to register.

L.A. Flower Bar's Spring 2018 Bridal Bash

Saturday, January 27, noon to 4 p.m.

L.A. Flower Bar and Gifts

8230 South Colorado Boulevard Suite B4, Centennial

See the latest in wedding fashion, food and flowers, with a team of designers on hand to offer advice. Guests will get complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres; registered brides will be eligible for exclusive prize giveaways. Click here for more information.