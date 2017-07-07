The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver In July

Photo by Milter Herrera

Summer shines on as the smoke from the fireworks clears. There are plenty of fashion shows, along with sidewalk sales, parties and openings, to keep your July full of style, glamour and sunshine. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this month, in chronological order.

Brilliant Earth Showroom Opening

Friday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

100 Fillmore Street, Suite 200

Brilliant Earth, a fine-jewelry expert since 2005, will house collections of handcrafted diamond engagement and wedding rings, along with estate pieces, in its new showroom in Cherry Creek. Brilliant Earth uses responsibly sourced jewelry as a tool for social change in developing countries; click here for more information or to schedule an appointment at this new spot.

To celebrate its new shop, Warby Parker is releasing a pair of limited-edition, Boulder-exclusive sunglasses. Photo courtesy of Warby Parker

Warby Parker Opening

Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1949 Pearl Street, Boulder

Warby Parker was founded by four friends in 2010 with a goal of offering designer eyewear at low prices while paving the way for other socially conscious businesses. For every pair of glasses or sunglasses purchased, a pair is given to someone in need through the company's Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. But Warby Parker also believes in looking good: The new brick-and-mortar shop in Boulder is decorated like a classic library with walnut shelving, colorful books and a reference desk. Find more info here.

Safe Sex and Fashion

Thursday, July 13, 5.30 to 9 p.m.

Nod and Rose

901 Pearl Street, Boulder

This style-and-fashion event, complete with jewels and sex toys, will benefit Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. Toys from Vibrant, a body-safe sex-toy company that believes everyone has the right to personal pleasure, a healthy sex life and empowerment, will be available for inspection and purchase. Jeweler Belle Voir will also be on hand; Beth Van De Water uses silver, gold and precious stones to create small works of art. Ten percent of each sale will go to PPRM; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Cherry Creek North

Summer of Style

Saturday, July 15, 1 to 3 p.m.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3000 East First Avenue

Spend the day relaxing and being pampered at Cherry Creek’s Summer of Style event. Attendees can register for a chance to win exciting giveaways and relax with complimentary spa treatments, hair styling, mini-makeovers and skin consultations. Guests can also enjoy gourmet bites and refreshing summer drinks as they experience some retail therapy in the Grand Court. Click here for more information.

Fairytale Couture Fashion & Trunk Show

Sunday, July 16, 7 to 10 p.m.

23155 East Heritage Parkway, Aurora

Parasite Eve Designs is presenting this event, which will transport guests to a magical land of fairytale-based couture by designer Eve Jenkins, including a new line of children's couture. Denver's best stylists will display their amazing skills on the whimsical runway, and you'll have the chance to buy some of the incredible designs. Click here for more information.

