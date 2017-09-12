The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in September

Fall is just ten days away, and with it comes what is arguably the best season for fashion, full of layers — chunk sweaters, cardigans, flannels — and accessories. To get you in the mood, and the proper attire, September is filled with fashion shows, pop-up shops and trunk shows to get your wardrobe ready. Here, in chronological order, are the ten best fashion events through September.

Claire Pettibone Pop-Up Shop

Tuesday, September 12, through Thursday, September 21

Little White Dress Bridal Shop

1130 31st Street

The Little White Dress Bridal Shop occupies a former church, which makes it the perfect spot to host designer Claire Pettibone's new collection of wedding dresses. This extended pop-up event will feature a huge selection of the Los Angeles-based designer's stunning gowns, with styles ranging from romantic to subtly glam. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of ICON Suit Denver

ICON Suit Fall Launch Party

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 12

ICON Suit Denver

220 Steele Street

ICON, a new shop in Cherry Creek North specializing in men's suits, is hosting a party that will include informal modeling, light refreshments and snacks, complimentary valet parking, a live DJ, and display vehicles from Bentley of Denver. ICON Suit Denver is the first location of this European-based company; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Denver Design Incubator

Denver Design Incubator Open House

5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 14

Denver Design Incubator

2040 Clay Street

The Denver Design Incubator is holding a free open house to boost awareness of the needle-trade industry in Denver. At the event, you'll have a chance to win complimentary tickets for the Manolo Blahnik documentary, Manolo: the Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards, premiering at Landmark Theatres on September 22. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Gucci and Neiman Marcus

Gucci Trunk Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14, through Saturday, September 16

Neiman Marcus

3030 East First Avenue

Head to the ladies' shoe salon on the first floor of Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek to see the latest collection from the Italian luxury brand of fashion shoes. Gucci was founded in 1921, and current creative director Alessandro Michele has made it a point to modernize the timeless fashion brand. Click here for more information.

Conversations in Style

7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, September 17

Tivoli

900 Auraria Parkway

This event, hosted by Denver-based artists Toluwa Obi and Marthe Ndongala, will celebrate African heritage and the Afrocentric style in the Denver community. During a fashion show, up-and-coming young designers will be styling with items from Akente Express. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Denver Style Magazine Mix and Mingle

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 21

Dolce Jewels

3003 East Third Avenue, Suite B

Denver Style magazine hosts a monthly night of sips, snacks, networking and celebrating Denver's fashion scene; the September edition is at Dolce Jewels. Reserve your spot to receive a complimentary issue of the magazine and special discounts from Denver boutiques; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Renegade Craft Fair Denver

Renegade Craft Fair Denver

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

In its second year and with over 100 vendors, the Renegade Craft Fair is bringing some of the country's best independent artisans and makers to Colorado. The two-day fair will include handmade items from hundreds of designers, DIY workshops, immersive activities, food, drinks and more. Click here for more information.

Denver's Unique Week of Fashion

6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 27

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

This event will highlight fashion and costuming, with a fashion show presenting work by Parasite Designs, Alien Earth Designs, DR Designs, Morbid Creations, Sherry's Angels, Just Jess Body Art and Rockwell Masks. The evening is an opportunity to mingle, snap pictures on the red carpet, and to purchase the featured designs. Click here to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Saint Laurent and Neiman Marcus

Saint Laurent Trunk Show

10 a.m to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 28, Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek

3030 East First Avenue

Swing by the ladies' shoe salon on the first level of Neiman Marcus to see the new fall collection from Saint Laurent, a French brand founded by Yves Saint Laurent and partner Pierre Bergé in 1961. Bergé passed away earlier this month, making this trunk show a great way honor the YSL legacy. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Spinster Sisters

Spinster Sisters Mercantile Grand Opening Party

3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30

Spinster Sisters Boulder

1102 Pearl Street, Boulder

Spinster Sisters is a microsoapery powered by renewable energy in order to have the lowest possible impact on the environment. The company's products are handcrafted in small batches with natural ingredients, sourced locally when possible. Swing by the new shop for free drinks, free food and a chance to meet makers, movers and shakers while browsing artisan goods. Click here for more information.