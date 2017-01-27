Director and Denver Newcomer Genesis Webb Spotted on Broadway

EXPAND Genesis Webb outside Broadway's Mutiny Information Cafe. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

On a recent night roaming Broadway, we ran into Denver newcomer Genesis Webb, who had a style all her own. Although Webb is fresh from Seattle, "figuring things out and going with the flow right now," she definitely has her personal style all figured out. We stopped to chat with her about her striking style, where she shops, and what inspires her aesthetic.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

On fashion and style: "Don't look at other people for what you want to wear. Wear whatever you feel like. We are getting to a point we can be more expressive with our clothes and that is nice. Don't listen to your grandparents about what to wear. "

Favorite film: "Nowhere by Greg Araki and A Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick, and Moonrise Kingdom by Wes Anderson. I study the backgrounds and sets of the films I watch because I want to direct films one day, so those three are absolutely beautiful and weird and cool."

Jam of the moment: "Anything by Marilyn Manson. I have been really angsty lately. I also love the band The Crucifucks. It's Steve Shelley's first band before Sonic Youth."

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Style inspirations and icons: "Most of the time I look for BDSM bondage wear to wear. My favorite designer is Alexander McQueen. I like that he was trying to do more than make women look pretty. He made art out of fashion. He had a strong vision and wasn't afraid to make a bold statement."

Favorite color: "Gray."

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Favorite accessory: "I used to wear metal wire wrapped in my hair. I love earrings and tattoos as well, which are permanent accessories."

Style mantra: "Do I feel good in this outfit? If not, then I have to change. It also has to match my mood. I have to feel comfortable. If I dress for where I am going rather than my mood, I almost always feel uncomfortable."

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Shops at: "Thrift stores. I love that thrift stores are a place where you never know what you're going to find."

Like Webb, always have your own personality when dressing, Denver.

