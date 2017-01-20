menu

Donald Fodness's Duets Is Double the Fun at David B. Smith Gallery

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Mark Sink
Donald Fodness has been seeing double in the studio, from the looks of Duets, a series of drawings and bronze sculptures that make up his inaugural solo exhibition at David B. Smith Gallery in LoDo. As art fans who know and love his funny and grotesque imagery would expect, the new body of works blend everyday objects and Fodness’s trademark comic doodle-drawings to new heights of weirdness. But in this case, their impact will hit you, two by two.

Donald Fodness, "Mr. and Mrs. Manyheads," 2017.
Courtesy of Donald Fodness

Case in point: Fodness, who’s been casting in bronze since working in a foundry after high school, returns to the medium for a work titled “Mr. and Mrs. Manyheads” that consists of two columns of stacked mugs.

“I used kitschy figurative cups that have body parts, like feet and boobs and heads, dipped them in wax and cast them in bronze,” he explains. “The cups stayed in the interior of the wax core. They are still there, entombed inside the bronze.” In spite of their assigned designations, the stacks are essentially non-gendered, giving thought to gender dualities.

Donald Fodness, "This is," mixed media on record album cover, 2016.
David B. Smith Gallery

The drawings begin with found source materials, such as album covers, magazine pages and VHS cases, overlaid with drawings, often in sets of two — two record albums, two figures on a poster, and so on. And intrinsic to each is the dichotomy of Fodness’s experience of his own imagination and laborious process in contrast to the viewer’s experience in the gallery. “Like the Internet, and a good soap opera, my art provides the viewer with a multiplicity of accessible inlets and sub-narrative paths to weave a tangled cosmos,” notes the artist in a statement.

Courtesy of Donald Fodness

Duets opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and runs through February 18 in the David B. Smith Gallery Project Room, in tandem with a two-person exhibit by Chris Oatey and Dylan Gebbia-Richards in the main gallery. Visit David B. Smith Gallery online for additional information.

Courtesy of Donald Fodness
Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

