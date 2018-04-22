Earth Day Events for Kids and Adults Today

Mother Nature played a mean trick on Denver on April 21, when lousy weather put a damper on many Earth Day celebrations around town. But it's not too late to get back to the garden.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, April 22, the Children's Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus is holding a major Earth Day Celebration, with Healthy Planet Hero Stations, special guests and activities including music powered by muscles with energiLAB, Nature’s Educators, a 3D topographical sandbox, Earth-themed StoryTimes and crafts and more. Guests are encouraged to bring beverage cans to support Cans for Trees, a program that uses funds raised from recycled aluminum cans to plant trees around the museum campus. Volunteers from the Ball Foundation will help plant the first batch of trees in Joy Park on Earth Day.

Children's Museum of Denver

The celebration is included in the cost of admission; find out more at mychildsmuseum.org.