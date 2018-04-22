Earth Day Events for Kids and Adults Today

Mother Nature played a mean trick on Denver on April 21, when lousy weather put a damper on many Earth Day celebrations around town. But it's not too late to get back to the garden.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, April 22, the Children's Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus is holding a major Earth Day Celebration, with Healthy Planet Hero Stations, special guests and activities including music powered by muscles with energiLAB, Nature’s Educators, a 3D topographical sandbox, Earth-themed StoryTimes and crafts and more. Guests are encouraged to bring beverage cans to support Cans for Trees, a program that uses funds raised from recycled aluminum cans to plant trees around the museum campus. Volunteers from the Ball Foundation will help plant the first batch of trees in Joy Park on Earth Day.
The celebration is included in the cost of admission; find out more at mychildsmuseum.org.
And for a more adult time, head to the Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer Street, for Slow Food Denver's Earth Day Dig In! Love Your Mother Celebration. The event will feature heritage food and drinks, seed-saving demonstrations, and a screening of the acclaimed documentary Deeply Rooted: John Coykendall’s Journey to Save our Seeds and Stories, followed by a discussion led by Coykendall himself.
Tickets are $25; find out more at slowfooddenver.org.
If you miss the Infinite Monkey Theorem event, head to Boulder on Monday, April 23, for a specialEarth Day version of “Ooh La La at Night." The gourmet vegan dinner will include a multi-course tasting menu and a complimentary glass of wine for $29.95 per person. All the proceeds benefit the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which is devoted to the rehabilitation and release of orphaned, injured and sick wildlife. For more information, go to stjulien.com/environment.
And through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 23, you can get discount tickets to National Geographic: Symphony for Our World, which will be at the Buell Theatre on Friday, October 19. Use the code EARTHDAY here.
