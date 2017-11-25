Five Things to Know About Eldora This Season

After a week of no-snow delays, Eldora opens today, November 25, when it will debut the high-speed, six-person Alpenglow lift. The long-awaited modernization effort should make a big difference: The trip up from the base area was previously served by the Cannonball and Challenge lifts, old-school fixed-grip two-person and three-person chairlifts.
Here are five more things you need to know about Eldora this ski season:
1. New to Colorado or new to winter adventure? Eldora is less than an hour from Denver and 35 minutes from Boulder, and specifically caters to first-timers with first-day Level 1 lessons and packages that can include lift tickets, lessons and gear rentals. Call 303-440-8700 for reservations; walk-up registration begins daily at 8:30 a.m. There are two surface lifts in the beginner area for for-real first-timers.
2. Expert skiers and riders, make your way to the double-black-diamond Corona Bowl for the steep stuff, and get into the trees. There are also multiple terrain-park features in two different zones on the mountain.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
3. Check out the Eldora Nordic Center, which offers cross-country ski rentals and lessons, snowshoe rentals and nearly 25 miles of groomed trails. Make it an overnight adventure with a two-mile trek to the wood-stove-heated Tennessee Mountain Cabin, which sleeps up to six people for less than $100 (call 303-440-8700, ext. 267, to book).
4. While it’s so close to Denver that most of us don’t think of it as more than a day trip, Eldora actually has some great nearby lodging options and can make for a fun couple of days. For a good time warp, try the Goldminer Hotel in Nederland, built in 1897 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. Rooms start at $125 per night and include a full breakfast served at a communal table. For reservations, call 303-258-7770 or visit goldminerhotel.com.
5. Eldora’s $449 adult season pass is a sweet deal for Front Range skiers and riders, especially those who don’t like driving in I-70 ski traffic. The ski area is also on the $639 Rocky Mountain Super Pass+, which includes unlimited skiing and riding at Eldora, Copper Mountain and Winter Park as well as six days at Steamboat and three days at Crested Butte.
ELDORA MOUNTAIN RESORT
eldora.com
303-440-8700
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!