Five Things to Know About Eldora This Season

After a week of no-snow delays, Eldora opens today, November 25, when it will debut the high-speed, six-person Alpenglow lift. The long-awaited modernization effort should make a big difference: The trip up from the base area was previously served by the Cannonball and Challenge lifts, old-school fixed-grip two-person and three-person chairlifts.

Here are five more things you need to know about Eldora this ski season:

1. New to Colorado or new to winter adventure? Eldora is less than an hour from Denver and 35 minutes from Boulder, and specifically caters to first-timers with first-day Level 1 lessons and packages that can include lift tickets, lessons and gear rentals. Call 303-440-8700 for reservations; walk-up registration begins daily at 8:30 a.m. There are two surface lifts in the beginner area for for-real first-timers.