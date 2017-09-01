Paint-by-Numbers: Emily Camp Plans to Make Art in 50 States in 52 Weeks

When artist Emily Camp lived in Buffalo, New York, as a child, her mom would tell her to pack her bags: They were going to the city for the weekend. That love of travel rubbed off on Camp, now 21. So instead of renewing the lease on her Glendale apartment in January, she'll load her car (currently a Jeep Patriot, though she's on the lookout for a larger sprinter van) with art supplies and embark on a painting tour of the fifty states, which she'll pay for by selling her art via a GoFundMe campaign.



Camp, a self-taught artist, creates surrealist acrylic paintings; she says that reflecting on her string of gallery showings inspired her to combine art with her enthusiasm for travel. "What if," Camp remembers wondering, "I could do this [trip], and by doing, show other people that it's possible to follow those dreams before it's a comfortable space...to just take that step forward and make it happen?"