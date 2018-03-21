Ent Center for the Arts as Impressive as Inaugural Show

The Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art isn’t the only recent addition to the Front Range art scene. The $70 million Ent Center for the Arts opened last month on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus, and the facility is as impressive as its inaugural show, a solo dedicated to Floyd D. Tunson of Manitou Springs, one of the most important artists working in Colorado.

The 92,000-square-foot building sits on a rise above the busy intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Austin Bluffs Parkway. This is at the extreme southwestern corner of the campus, its most high-profile site in terms of traffic, and the Ent Center deserves the attention. Created by Denver’s Semple Brown Design together with New York’s H3 Hardy Collaboration Architecture, a specialist in the design of arts centers, the structure was conceived as an exaggerated horizontal with an undulating, south-facing facade of enormous curving glass walls and shiny silver cladding that looks like titanium but is actually a composite. The wave-like undulations are in conversation with each other, swooping in and out, above and below. A contrasting approach is seen on the north-facing rear side, where the internal volumes of the building bump up and out in a cubic conception. But that continuous facade in front sets the building’s futuristic tone.

The site design, which also incorporated an existing arroyo, was conceived by Denver’s Davis Partnership, and the landscaping was done by Tapis Associates of Colorado Springs. The topography of the campus is extreme, ranging from steep hills to the even steeper bluffs beyond them, and this spot at the bottom of the hills presented challenges. Without some major land resculpting, the Ent Center would be coming up out of the ground on the lower side, so the dirt from the excavations for the foundation was piled up in front. The fill was then turned into terraces held in place by curvilinear walls mirroring the curved elements on the building. The plantings are native grasses, bushes and trees. There are stairs and meandering walkways leading around the structure and up to several monumental sculptures that have turned the lawn into a full-fledged sculpture garden.