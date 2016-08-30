menu

Erik Storey Talks About Nothing Short of Dying at Tattered Cover Tonight

Erik Storey Talks About Nothing Short of Dying at Tattered Cover Tonight

Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 6:56 a.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Erik Storey comes to Denver tonight, Boulder tomorrow.
Erik Storey comes to Denver tonight, Boulder tomorrow.
Anthony Camera
Erik Storey, the Colorado author who scored a six-figure advance for his first thriller, Nothing Short of Dying, along with a sequel starring adventurer Clyde Barr, has been compared to mega-best-selling thriller writer Lee Child, creator of the Jack Reacher series. In fact, Child's agent negotiated the deal for the book, which was released this month by Simon & Schuster, and a glowing quote from Child adorns the cover of Nothing Short of Dying: “Very, very good. It’s all here. Reacher is keeping an eye on this guy.”

Who isn't? I raced through the book this weekend, then stored it in a place of honor on a cabin shelf of other thrillers: Child's works and those of Craig Johnson, whose Longmire books are set in Wyoming, the state of Storey’s birth.“The response has been overwhelming,” Storey says. “I did not think that would happen. You don’t usually get that kind of stuff for a debut novel by a writer nobody’s heard of."

But people have heard of him now. We profiled Storey in "Storey Time," our recent cover story, and at 7 p.m. tonight, the author will be at the Tattered Cover, 2526 East Colfax Avenue, for a book signing and conversation with fellow Colorado author Mark Stevens. Admission is free; find out more on the Tattered Cover page.

And on Wednesday, August 31, Storey will be at the Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, at 7:30 p.m.; a $5 voucher gets you into the event and is good for a same-day purchase. Find out more about his Boulder appearance on the Boulder Book Store page.

Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue
2526 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

303-322-7727

www.tatteredcover.com

Boulder Book Store
1107 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-447-2074

www.boulderbookstore.net

